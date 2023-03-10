Women’s tennis hosts St. Mary’s Friday





RIO GRANDE VALLEY The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s tennis team will host the St. Mary’s Rattlers at the Orville Cox Tennis Center on Friday in a final tune-up before the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) opens. The Vaqueros (4-5) look to close out their three-game homestand with a victory over the Rattlers at 1 p.m. UTRGV is 3-4 against St. Mary’s. The Rattlers have won two of the last three games between the programs, all played in San Antonio. UTRGV has two wins over the Rattlers at the Orville Cox Tennis Center and has won two of the three games they have played at their home courts this season. The Vaqueros want to raise both stats to three on Friday with the help of a supportive audience. “We hope you’ll come and see us,” sophomore Barbara Martinez said. “The energy here is different. It just feels nice to play at home and feel that energy on the courts. We all expect to come out here and do our job and get another win for the team.” Martinez said the Vaqueros continue to emphasize double play in practice, which has been a key part of their success in recent seasons. UTRGV has won the double in five of its nine games this season, with all five doubles in consecutive games to help the Vaqueros 4-1 on that stretch. Martinez and Junior Leah Karren were particularly impressive in the No. 2 double flight. They have won all five completed matches they have played together. After starting the season against stiff competition in Baylor and Houston, the Vaqueros have established themselves against other mid-sized opponents. The singles lineup continues to see some minor adjustments, but Martinez, Karren, junior Isabelle Bahr ,sophomore Marjorie Souza And Daniela Rosenberger ,and freshmen Yaiza Vazquez have gone to court on most of UTRGV’s outings. Bahr leads the team with five singles wins. UTRGV has done well in the first phase of the season and the Vaqueros are looking to use their signature, high-energy approach to propel themselves to a win on Friday and build some momentum before going into conference next weekend. They know it won’t be easy taking on the No. 17 NCAA Division II team, but they’re confident and ready to compete. “I think the season got off to a good start for us. We got some big wins against Texas State, Incarnate Word. I think we’re pretty solid. The whole team works so well together, very energetic and we keep that of,” Martinez said. Support UTRGV Women’s Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

