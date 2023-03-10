Club Hockey Captain Honored with Player of the Year Recognition – The GW Hatchet

After playing two years in the junior hockey league with the East Coast Wizards and being reclassified at his boarding school to play one more year, then 21-year-old forward Augustus Burkhardt came to GW in 2019 and shifted his focus from hockey to academics after a handful of concussions.

Now he hangs up his skates after four years of club hockey, the Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League called Burkhardt was named the Elite Division II Player of the Year on February 16 after scoring 26 goals, 21 assists and 47 points in his final season. And when he’s not racking up hat-tricks to lead the team to the division playoffs, as president of GW Club Hockey, Burkhardt is juggling the team’s logistics and finances.

Junior hockey is a professional hockey league for players ages 16 to 20 generally considered amateur hockey, but traditionally players play in the junior hockey leagues before entering college to gain more experience and skills. Burkhardt said he would train from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. during his youth hockey and then work part-time for two years.

He said junior hockey helped him develop his skills as a hockey player to prepare him for NCAA hockey at the DI or DIII level, but at the end of his term with the East Coast Wizards, a handful of concussions drove him and his family to switch focus on academics. He said his time in the junior leagues allowed him to excel in club hockey as he was able to bring the competitiveness of NCAA DI and DIII style hockey games into club hockey.

Burkhardt’s junior league career is marked by eight goals, 20 assists and a total of 34 points in 35 games with the East Coast Wizards in the 2018-19 season while totaling five goals, 16 assists and 21 points in the 2017-18 season with the New Jersey Rockets.

I think a more personal aspect I think I brought to the team, I think by the nature of it, because I was older from the start, I think some maturity, Burkhardt said. I was lucky to have played hockey at a higher level before. I was able to help the team, especially in places where the schedule was more difficult, I was able to perform well.

The hockey team composed a 10-10-1 conference record in the American Collegiate Association Division II, where 200 teams play in the U.S., but posted a 3-6 record in the regional Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League, fourth in the Capitol Region but ineligible for the ACCHL Playoffs. In the 2021-2022 season, the team posted a 7-3 record with a second-place finish in the Capitol Division and the eighth seed in the ACCHL Quarterfinals, where they played all the way to the Quarterfinals.

The 14 head coaches that make up the Elite Division select the Player of the Year award as part of the annual voting of season awards, which include First Team, Second Team and Rookie of the Year. The ACCHL is split into two tiers: the Premier League consists of larger schools with varsity teams competing in regional and national tournaments, while the Elite Division 14 teams compete for a more local conference title.

Burkhardt totaled 68 goals, 51 assists and 119 goals in 58 games during his career after missing the 2020–21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burkhardt credits his success to the coaching staff, consisting of alumni and assistant coach David Baratta and head coach Jon Moynihan, who welcomed him with open arms in 2019 and helped him adjust to college life in an environment where he can focus on his felt comfortable with both teammates and coaches due to the less intense atmosphere.

He said it felt incredible to receive the ACCHL’s Player of the Year award as only a small number of players are recognized by the league and showed other teams’ recognition for his accomplishments.

So I am immensely grateful to them, Burkhardt said. And both the coaches and the kids that I’ve been able to play with over the last four years, because that’s what really made the environment what it was, and definitely helps me perform well both on and off the ice.

Baratta said that when Burkhardt contacted the coaches to play on the club team in his first year, they knew he would be one of their top players due to his experience in the juniors. He said Burkhardt gives other coaches nightmares as a consistent scoring threat.

Baratta said Burkhardt took the initiative to keep in touch with all players on the team during the pandemic and reach out to interested freshmen to keep the teams and chemistry up until they could get back on the ice. During the pandemic, the team was off the ice until Fall 2021 due to league and GW safe distancing guidelines.

The constant refrain we heard off the ice from other coaches when it came to Augie and why I think he probably won this award is that they had nothing but nice things to say about him off the ice, Baratta said. He got to know some of the other coaches in the league by playing against them and in the handshake line they always said he would look them in the eye and thank them for a good game.

Sophomore and assistant captain defenseman Cade Llewellyn said Burkhardt acts as the team’s glue, making sure all club members get along and have fun in the locker room before games to build chemistry.

Llewellyn was named to the All-ACCHL 2nd-Team after recording 11 assists, three goals and 14 points this season and said he has a big role to play as the new captain since Burkhardt graduates in the spring. He said Burkhardt kept the program alive during the pandemic by keeping up with GW’s demands and needs to maintain its club status.

He’s an old man, Llewellyn said. So we’d give him tons of cr*p for that, he’s our dad without a doubt.

Llewelyn said Burkhardt makes up 95 percent of team fouls, scoring multiple goals in each game when passed to the puck, performing hat-tricks and making quick offensive plays for the team in under a minute.

He said the team appreciates Burkhardt’s dedication to the program during the pandemic and regrets that Burkhardt is often taken for granted. He said players will remember Burkhardt as the heart and soul of the team.

We were going to miss him very much, Llewellyn said. What he has done to keep our program alive and running as smoothly as it has in recent years is just a testament to how hard he works.

This article appeared in the March 6, 2023 issue of Hatchet.