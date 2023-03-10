Sports
Club Hockey Captain Honored with Player of the Year Recognition – The GW Hatchet
After playing two years in the junior hockey league with the East Coast Wizards and being reclassified at his boarding school to play one more year, then 21-year-old forward Augustus Burkhardt came to GW in 2019 and shifted his focus from hockey to academics after a handful of concussions.
Now he hangs up his skates after four years of club hockey, the Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League called Burkhardt was named the Elite Division II Player of the Year on February 16 after scoring 26 goals, 21 assists and 47 points in his final season. And when he’s not racking up hat-tricks to lead the team to the division playoffs, as president of GW Club Hockey, Burkhardt is juggling the team’s logistics and finances.
Junior hockey is a professional hockey league for players ages 16 to 20 generally considered amateur hockey, but traditionally players play in the junior hockey leagues before entering college to gain more experience and skills. Burkhardt said he would train from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. during his youth hockey and then work part-time for two years.
He said junior hockey helped him develop his skills as a hockey player to prepare him for NCAA hockey at the DI or DIII level, but at the end of his term with the East Coast Wizards, a handful of concussions drove him and his family to switch focus on academics. He said his time in the junior leagues allowed him to excel in club hockey as he was able to bring the competitiveness of NCAA DI and DIII style hockey games into club hockey.
Burkhardt’s junior league career is marked by eight goals, 20 assists and a total of 34 points in 35 games with the East Coast Wizards in the 2018-19 season while totaling five goals, 16 assists and 21 points in the 2017-18 season with the New Jersey Rockets.
I think a more personal aspect I think I brought to the team, I think by the nature of it, because I was older from the start, I think some maturity, Burkhardt said. I was lucky to have played hockey at a higher level before. I was able to help the team, especially in places where the schedule was more difficult, I was able to perform well.
The hockey team composed a 10-10-1 conference record in the American Collegiate Association Division II, where 200 teams play in the U.S., but posted a 3-6 record in the regional Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League, fourth in the Capitol Region but ineligible for the ACCHL Playoffs. In the 2021-2022 season, the team posted a 7-3 record with a second-place finish in the Capitol Division and the eighth seed in the ACCHL Quarterfinals, where they played all the way to the Quarterfinals.
The 14 head coaches that make up the Elite Division select the Player of the Year award as part of the annual voting of season awards, which include First Team, Second Team and Rookie of the Year. The ACCHL is split into two tiers: the Premier League consists of larger schools with varsity teams competing in regional and national tournaments, while the Elite Division 14 teams compete for a more local conference title.
Burkhardt totaled 68 goals, 51 assists and 119 goals in 58 games during his career after missing the 2020–21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burkhardt credits his success to the coaching staff, consisting of alumni and assistant coach David Baratta and head coach Jon Moynihan, who welcomed him with open arms in 2019 and helped him adjust to college life in an environment where he can focus on his felt comfortable with both teammates and coaches due to the less intense atmosphere.
He said it felt incredible to receive the ACCHL’s Player of the Year award as only a small number of players are recognized by the league and showed other teams’ recognition for his accomplishments.
So I am immensely grateful to them, Burkhardt said. And both the coaches and the kids that I’ve been able to play with over the last four years, because that’s what really made the environment what it was, and definitely helps me perform well both on and off the ice.
Baratta said that when Burkhardt contacted the coaches to play on the club team in his first year, they knew he would be one of their top players due to his experience in the juniors. He said Burkhardt gives other coaches nightmares as a consistent scoring threat.
Baratta said Burkhardt took the initiative to keep in touch with all players on the team during the pandemic and reach out to interested freshmen to keep the teams and chemistry up until they could get back on the ice. During the pandemic, the team was off the ice until Fall 2021 due to league and GW safe distancing guidelines.
The constant refrain we heard off the ice from other coaches when it came to Augie and why I think he probably won this award is that they had nothing but nice things to say about him off the ice, Baratta said. He got to know some of the other coaches in the league by playing against them and in the handshake line they always said he would look them in the eye and thank them for a good game.
Sophomore and assistant captain defenseman Cade Llewellyn said Burkhardt acts as the team’s glue, making sure all club members get along and have fun in the locker room before games to build chemistry.
Llewellyn was named to the All-ACCHL 2nd-Team after recording 11 assists, three goals and 14 points this season and said he has a big role to play as the new captain since Burkhardt graduates in the spring. He said Burkhardt kept the program alive during the pandemic by keeping up with GW’s demands and needs to maintain its club status.
He’s an old man, Llewellyn said. So we’d give him tons of cr*p for that, he’s our dad without a doubt.
Llewelyn said Burkhardt makes up 95 percent of team fouls, scoring multiple goals in each game when passed to the puck, performing hat-tricks and making quick offensive plays for the team in under a minute.
He said the team appreciates Burkhardt’s dedication to the program during the pandemic and regrets that Burkhardt is often taken for granted. He said players will remember Burkhardt as the heart and soul of the team.
We were going to miss him very much, Llewellyn said. What he has done to keep our program alive and running as smoothly as it has in recent years is just a testament to how hard he works.
This article appeared in the March 6, 2023 issue of Hatchet.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gwhatchet.com/2023/03/09/club-hockey-captain-honored-in-senior-year-with-player-of-year-recognition/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UAE security chief takes charge of Abu Dhabi’s $700bn wealth fund
- Make art at a Hollywood body shop
- Club Hockey Captain Honored with Player of the Year Recognition – The GW Hatchet
- Iowa men’s basketball falls to Ohio State, now awaits NCAA top seed
- Russia says renewing wheat export deal with Ukraine ‘complicated’ as UN chief calls pact ‘critical’
- Topol, Israeli actor who starred in Fiddler on the Roof, dies at 87
- Innovative materials could solve key quantum computing problems for IBM and Google
- International Insights into Sustainability and Tourism – Plymouth State University News
- Manhattan prosecutors flag likely charges for Trump in Stormy Daniels case – NYT
- Dramatic CCTV catches Iraqi man stabbing British student demanding deportation | british news
- The Last of Us Part I PC Features and Detailed Specs
- Michelle Yeoh flying over the Hollywood sign – Deadline