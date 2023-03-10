No. 2 Mens Tennis Downs No. 25 Stanford, 5-2





South San Francisco, California. No. 2 Texas Men’s Tennis defeated No. 25 Stanford, 5-2, at the Bay Club in South San Francisco, California, on Thursday. The game was moved inside and outside the Stanford campus due to weather, but the Longhorns won for their ninth top-25 win of the season. Texas won the double with wins over Nos. 2 and 3 and followed with singles wins by junior No. 18 Hello Woldeab at No. 4, Junior No. 1 Eliot Spizzirri at number 1, senior Nevin Arimilli at No. 6 to clinch, and junior Cleeve Harper at No. 5. The Longhorns secured double play with a pair of solid 6-3 wins. The first was by the duo of Woldeab and sophomores Pierre-Yves Bailly over Filip Kolasinski and Samir Banerjee at number 2, and that was followed by the junior pair Micah Braswell and senior Chih Chi Huang against Neel Rajesh and Aryan Chaudhary at No. 3. In the remaining unfinished match, the No. 3 pair of Harper and Spizzirri trailed No. 23 Nishesh Basavareddy and Arthur Fery, 4-3, at No. 1 when play stopped. After the double, Stanford tied the overall game as No. 67 Braswell fell to No. 3 Basavareddy, 6-0, 6-4, at No. 2. However, Woldeab responded and regained the lead for the Longhorns with a 6-3 , 6-4 victory over Chaudhary. The Cardinal was able to tie it again at 2-2 after No. 40 Bailly was defeated by No. 114 Banerjee, 6-3, 7-5 at No. 3, but it was all Texas from there. Spizzirri recorded his sixth top-15 win this year over No. 13 Fery, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, and Arimilli took a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Rajesh. Harper then closed the scoring with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Kolasinski. The Longhorns (12-2) now return to Austin to face No. 39 NC State on Tuesday, March 14 at 6 PM CT at the Texas Tennis Center. #2 Texas 5, #25 Stanford 2 Singles order of finish (2,4,3,1,6,5)

1. #1 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) def. #13 Arthur Ferry (STAN) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2

2. #3 Defeating Nishesh Basavareddy (STAN). #67 Micah Braswell (UT) 6-0, 6-4

3. #114 Samir Banerjee (STAN) defeated. #40 Pierre-Yves Bailly (UT) 6-3, 7-5

4. #18 Hello Woldeab (UT) def. Aryan Chaudhary (STAN) 6-3, 6-4

5. Cleeve Harper (UT) def. Filip Kolasinski (STAN) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4

6. Nevin Arimilli (UT) def. Neel Rajesh (STAN) 6-3, 6-4 Doubles order of finish (2,3)

1. #23 Nishesh Basavareddy/Arthur Fery (STAN) Vs. #3 Cleeve Harper / Eliot Spizzirri (UT) 4-3, vn.

2. Hello Woldeab / Pierre-Yves Bailly (UT) def. Filip Kolasinski/Samir Banerjee (STAN) 6-3

3. Chih Chi Huang / Micah Braswell (UT) def. Neel Rajesh/Aryan Chaudhary (STAN) 6-3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2023/3/9/mens-tennis-no-2-mens-tennis-downs-no-25-stanford-5-2.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos