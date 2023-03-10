2023 Texas Football Pro Day





Austin, Texas Nine former Longhorns took part in Pro Day on Thursday to showcase their abilities in front of NFL scouts, giving them the opportunity to train in person with many teams that had multiple scouts on hand. The group consisted of TE Jahleel Billingsley DL Kendre Coburn DB Anthony Cook DB D’Shawn Jamison RB Rochen Johnson WR Tarique Milton DL Moro Ojomo LB DeMarvion exaggerated and P Daniel Trejo . Pro Day on the forty pic.twitter.com/Pucht25Opp Texas Football (@TexasFootball) March 9, 2023 The day started with measurements and testing with Overshown recording a vertical jump of 36.5. He followed that up with a 10-6 standing wide jump, with Cook also clearing 10 feet for a score of 10-5. Milton posted the top 40-yard dash (4.47), while Jamison recorded the fastest 3-cone drill (6.77) and tied Milton for best pre-agility (4.27). Jump out of the gym @AGENT0__ pic.twitter.com/DU3S4yisg1 Texas Football (@TexasFootball) March 9, 2023 okay cook! 10’5″ wide front jump @_ACook21 pic.twitter.com/eVJvuURzoQ Texas Football (@TexasFootball) March 9, 2023 Shark 5 on the way @D_JAMISON5 pic.twitter.com/JaBZbpMCmI Texas Football (@TexasFootball) March 9, 2023 After testing, the individual drills, starting with the offensive skill players, followed by the defensive skill players, defensive front and ending with Trejo for special teams. The NFL Draft takes place from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Texas Pro Day Performances

Top 3 in each category Vertical jump 36.5 DeMarvion exaggerated 36.0 Jahleel Billingsley 34.5 Tarique Milton Standing wide jump 10-6 DeMarvion exaggerated 10-5 Anthony Cook 9-10 Tarique Milton 40 meter sprint 4.47 Tarique Milton 4.49 D’Shawn Jamison 4.57 Jahleel Billingsly Pro Agility (1920s) 4.27 D’Shawn Jamison 4.27 Tarique Milton 4.29 Anthony Cook Drill with 3 cones 6.77 D’Shawn Jamison 6.95 Tarique Milton 6.97 Anthony Cook

