Fifty years of worldwide evolution in tennis

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. – When Maria Sakkari played in the Middle East last month, she was pleasantly surprised by the tennis intelligence quotient of the people she associated with.

Sakkari attributes this – rightly – to the unlikely rise of Ons Jabeur from Tunisia. Jabeur also noticed it during the recent World Cup in Qatar.

I was there to watch the match in Tunisia and it was amazing how happy people were to see me, said Jabeur at the BNP Paribas Open. I can also hear how many people are playing tennis in Tunisia — it’s going up.

It really is an inspiration to me, a motivation to do better.

Jabeur reached the Wimbledon and US Open finals last year, earning a career No. 2 ranking — the first African and Arab woman to do either of those things. The Tunisian Tennis Federation reports that its entrants have more than tripled since Jabeur entered the world stage, and last fall in Monastir, she was instrumental in hosting Tunisia’s first WTA event.

And while Jabeur is undeniably a trailblazer, origin stories like hers are popping up more and more.

In WTA Tours’ inaugural season in 1973, power—almost cartoonish—was concentrated at the top. The 65 singles titles were all collected by players from just five countries in total. Australia and the United States, led by Margaret Court and Billie Jean King respectively, won 50 combined.

Fast forward to 2022 and the world’s elite tennis map looks completely different. Last year’s 55 events featured 35 different champions — from 21 different countries. Poland’s Iga Swiatek, with eight titles, was the best player, but she was joined by an international cadre of winners including: Simona Halep from Romania, Mayar Sherif from Egypt, Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan, Petra Martic from Croatia and Zhang Shuai from China.

Wednesday was International Women’s Day, and Indian Wells is doing its best to celebrate properly. The 96-player ladies’ draw here is a true United Nations of participants. No less than 31 countries are represented, including Montenegro (Danka Kovinic), the Slovak Republic (Anna Karolina Schmiedlova) and Hungary (Anna Bondar).

Sakkari, who has created an exciting series of firsts for the country of Greece, is a shining part of that global movement.

That’s the key, she said, because tennis has become a global sport. All these different people, from different countries, different cultures just winning tournaments, promoting tennis all over the world.

For Stefanos [Tsitsipas] and myself, tennis was not big in Greece and now it is the third biggest sport. It is very difficult for people to find an empty tennis court or a place in a tennis school or academy. When Novak [Djokovic] said, Tennis is probably the fourth most popular sport in the world, it makes you realize how all these different players from all these different cultures really helped with that.

The actual numbers are hard to keep track of, but there is a general consensus that football (an estimated 3.5 billion fans), cricket (2.5 billion) and hockey (2 billion) are the most popular sports in the world in terms of television viewership . Depending on the data you use, tennis or ice hockey (1 billion) follows.

Tennis, whose origins can be traced back to the 8e century, moved to Europe as the Moorish Empire expanded into southern France. It became popular in Britain and eventually the game flourished in the United States and Australia. In the 1960s, Australian men won 32 of 40 major singles titles, but none since 2002, when Lleyton Hewitt was Wimbledon champion.

Technology has been shrinking the world and making it easier for people from non-traditional countries to follow the game. And finally to participate in it. The internet and the growth of social media bring the personalities up close and personal, creating a new layer of fandom. Today it is possible to stream most ATP and WTA matches, and in some cases WTA 125s, ATP Challengers and some ITF events.

It is therefore not surprising that a young Swiatek growing up in Poland can be exposed to world-class tennis – following the lead of compatriot Agnieszka Radwańska – and put in the hard work it takes to get there. The emergence of Swiatek has led to a new level of involvement among the Polish people; it was no coincidence that the WTA Poland Open resurfaced in 2021, the year after Swiatek broke through by winning the title at Roland Garros.

Honestly, in sports, the beauty is that it doesn’t matter where we start, Swiatek, the defending champion here, said Wednesday. If you have talent and work hard, you will surely succeed. But in Poland we can certainly have a better infrastructure to teach children how to play sports in a good way. But also have more jobs in general and the opportunity to play. So we can still change that and I think we’re going to get more players.

I think I’ve been through more things than some players who had a more serious one [national] system and had help. But on the other hand, that makes it extra special for me. I didn’t use much help and I know it all kind of rested on my dad’s shoulders, but it’s something I’m proud of.

Sania Mirza brought tennis into the mainstream in cricket-crazy India. She grew up in the 1980s and 1990s in the southern city of Hyderabad, when tennis was still defined as a sport for the wealthy. Playing on fields made of cow dung, she quickly rose through the junior ranks.

After two decades as a professional, she retired in Dubai last month. Mirza won a total of 43 doubles titles – six of them (including mixed) at the Grand Slams – and was the No. 1 doubles player for a total of 91 weeks.

I am very sad that I was not at the Dubai Open to see her play for the last time, said Jabeur, who was injured. She’s really great. I feel like we’ve been on a similar path together — things are changing in India, same thing for me in Tunisia, to be the first women to do that.

While financial resources can certainly ease the way to the top, any player with enough talent and ambition and luck can reach the elite level. That’s what American Jessica Pegula – ranked No. 3 among Hologic WTA Tour players – likes about the sport.

Obviously some countries have more money, more players, the fact that that’s possible is really cool, she said. I don’t think you can get that in other sports. And I think now it’s grown globally and you see more people playing the sport — and therefore you see more successful countries. And maybe that’s why more countries are putting more money into the sport.

Jabeurs’s success has made her a role model, a very serious influencer, among other things. She especially cherishes her interactions with children.

Sometimes they ask about their forehand or their backhand, she said. It’s so sweet, you know, what should I do? and the fact that they ask for it is really great. Sometimes I don’t know what to answer.

The answer, as Swiatek knows, is to keep playing well and, as Sakkari put it, promote the game of tennis.

I think there’s a big hype that I’m trying to use to make things more popular and available, Swiatek said of Poland. It will definitely be my goal in the future. At the moment it’s kind of a goal because I’m more focused on my career and what I want to do on the pitch.

And I know that with success and good matches that will come.