No. 15 Blue Devils Open Louisville Series Friday





DURHAM– No. 15 Duke softball welcomes Louisville for a three-game series this weekend at Duke Softball Stadium. The first throw is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. The Blue Devils (18-4, 2-1 ACC) are coming off a thrilling 5-4 victory over Charlotte (10-9) after nine innings on Wednesday. Senior Giselle Tapia pushed the go-ahead run across in the top of the ninth after sending a long ball to the center field wall to score a freshman D’Auna Jennings from first base. Louisville heads into the weekend with an 11-6 record after five games in the Cardinal Classic over the weekend. The Cardinals beat Northern Kentucky and Toledo before dropping to No. 22 Northwestern in the invitation. HOW TO TRACK FRIDAY

Watch | Live statistics SATURDAY

Watch | Live statistics SUNDAY

WITHIN THE SERIES The Blue Devils have won five straight games against the Cardinals and lead the all-time series 6-3. The pair last met in the T-Mobile Tournament in Gainesville, Florida last season where the Blue Devils took the 6-3 win. Duke welcomes Louisville to Durham for the first time since the 2018 inaugural season. LAST TIME OFF No. 15 Duke softball (18-4) defeated Charlotte (10-9), 5-4, after nine innings at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium on Wednesday night. Senior Giselle Tapia sent a long ball to the center field wall to push the go-ahead run across in the top of the ninth and scored a freshman D'Auna Jennings who reached on an infield single. Four Blue Devils saw action in the circle, but it was junior Lilly Walker that is credited with the win after inheriting the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and ended the threat. Walker went 2.2 innings and gave up two hits while striking out three batters. NEXT ONE Duke softball hosts James Madison for a weekday game on Wednesday at Duke Softball Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will air on ACC Network Extra.

