Mark Waugh Explodes Over Field, Australia Vs India, Fourth Test, Debate, Brad Haddin, Photos, Highlights, Latest, Updates





Australian cricketing legend Mark Waugh has slammed Ahmedabad’s trustees over the late decision on which ground would host the Fourth Test. Two pitches had been prepared for the final Test, but there was significantly more grass on the wickets than the one used for the Indore Test. Look at Australia’s Tour of India. Every Test & ODI live & ad-free while playing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > But the trustees waited until extremely late to call, something Australian skipper Steve Smith had never seen in his career. Waugh was baffled as to why the decision was made so late and called for some action. This is off, Waugh continued Fox Crickets Coverage. I don’t know how you don’t know what field you’re playing on. I think in Australia the groundsman and curators are notified months in advance, so they set up the field for the camera, the side screen, the spectators. But in India it is different. FOLLOW OUR LIVEBLOG FOR THE FOURTH TEST BETWEEN AUSTRALIA AND INDIA HERE! < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The Aussies inspected the field with little time to go for the fourth Test. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images MORE COVERAGE Burning Qs: Aussies feel heat during Ashes’ audition; ANOTHER pitch mystery emerges Boom young soon, two current Test stars join Ashes tune-up as Australia named A-team WA Breaks Records With Absurd Strike Explosion, Agar Shines To Claim Marsh Cup Title It’s a bit like county cricket. You used to come on county grounds and three pitches were prepared depending on who showed up for the opposition, then they would decide. I don’t know what’s going on here, but I think something needs to be done about this. Former Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin agreed that those in power should take a good look at it in the future. However, Haddin also believed the delayed call was due to Australia taking what some viewed as a surprise win in the third Test and forcing a panicked India to reconsider which pitch to play on for the final meeting. If you go back to the last Test match, just before the Test, Rohit Sharma said, I would like the next wicket to be a green wicket, get ready for the Test championship, Haddin said. But Australia didn’t read that script, they won the test match. I just think they prepared that wicket thinking Australia was going to lose that test match, then all of a sudden they panicked and now they had to go back to a traditional Indian wicket.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/this-is-not-on-aussie-great-fires-up-over-india-pitch-farce/news-story/02ee2c2638a41077a5d49ebf026f6de5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

