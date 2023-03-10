Sports
top chef/aggie football crossover: part 2 and 3
Aight let’s turn this thing off. I know there are only a handful of you who are actually going to read this and I’m fine with that because I’m sure it will reach the audience it’s intended for! Last week or when I reached part one, that was Jimbo’s desire for fusion cuisine that didn’t pan out. Enough looking at the past, let’s look to the future.
PT 2: EAT WITH YOUR EYES
Something I love about Top Chef is going back 10 years and watching the earlier seasons to see how trends change. I’m not just talking about fashion trends (although it’s nice to see what participants are wearing compared to current fashions), but also what the food looks like…let’s take a quick example.
This is an example of a Season 4 (2008) winning dish prepared by Chef Lisa Fernandes
Looks good right? A little finicky with the right type of cup on a tray with a spoon and probably more complicated than it needs to be, but it looks solid enough. It takes a bit of effort to eat, but when you look at it you know it’s fancy. Note the plating, the kitchen utensils. It’s not just about what’s on the board, it’s about the board itself.
For posterity, here’s another one from Chef Richard Blais in Season 4
The judges loved the bananas cut and seared to resemble scallops. But look how picky this is. We have smears, drizzle and a giant clump of what could look like poop on the bottom. It’s just so damn busy.
Now let’s look at something from a more recent season. This is Chef Kelsey Barnard Clark’s Season 16 winning dish
Very simple. Elegant. You can see each individual ingredient (perhaps an unfair comparison since we were looking at a soup before), but you can’t see how they all go together to create the final product. It’s ingredient-forward by showing you everything you’re about to taste. It’s not fussy, it’s not pretentious, it’s just a good plate of food.
So how does this compare? It’s never been easier to coordinate an attack than in the year of our lord 2023. There’s no need for a super-fussy, super-complicated offensive schedule, given the proliferation of offensive coaches on the transfer portal who can get players up to speed quickly and producing schematics that are easy to understand but still effective have an advantage.
Petrino’s last really productive bout was years ago. Can he make the transition from a very picky offense (for which he was rewarded because that was the style of the day!) to something simpler, more elegant and easier to learn?
Will it be an improvement on Jimbos fusion nonsense? Absolute. I’d take one of the above boards for a poor attempt at combining ingredients, but the level at which it can be really good depends on its ability to adapt to today’s play style
PT. 3: OLIVE GARDEN
Let’s be real for a second. Last year we averaged 22.75 points per game. Did you know that if we got 25 points per game, we would have won 3 more games? App St, lost by 3, Bama, lost by 4, Auburn, lost by 3. The defense had its issues, but it kept us in some games. We could have reached our comfortably numb place of 8-5 with even a mediocre attack.
Which brings me to the Olive Garden. The Olive Garden is mediocre food, but the great thing is you know what to expect. That Chicken Alfredo will taste the same whether you eat it in South Carolina, Iowa, or Oregon. You know what you’re going to get and you’ll be fine. It won’t be great, but it will be fine.
And that’s the point…we just need good. Fine isn’t good enough to win a conference title or anything, but it would have been good enough to win 8-9 games last year.
But here’s the thing. The big key. If you were to take all the same Olive Garden recipes and go to a farmer’s market and get fresh ingredients, and prime meats, and fresh herbs and veggies, it wouldn’t matter if it’s the same line chef at the Albuquerque, NM spot. .. it will taste better. It’s gonna taste damn good. Mainly because the quality of the dish delivered is something that makes sense and not some Jimbo nonsense fusion nonsense, no matter how you put it together, it’s going to taste better with quality ingredients.
You can see where I’m going. Conner, Evan, Moose, Moss, Amari, Donovan, Bryce is back, Fatheree, Kam etc… are damn good ingredients. Can you fuck them? Certainly. Try to make some kind of nonsense-indo-french combo if you don’t have the opportunity. But even try making a simple spaghetti bolognese with those ingredients and I guarantee you it’s going to taste pretty damn good. You don’t have to do much, just position the ingredients to shine.
What does all this mean? I don’t know, but it was running through my head and I had to get it down on paper. Essentially, it means Petrino doesn’t have much to do to make up for what was done last year. Be focused, have a point of view and let the ingredients shine, and the chef is likely to produce quality plates of food.
Go watch Top Chef on Bravo tonight at 8pm.
|
