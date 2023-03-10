Tech heads off from Big 12 Championships on Thursday

KANSAS CITY Despite a game-high 27 points from senior Bre’Amber Scott Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to Kansas State, 79-69 Thursday night at Municipal Auditorium.

Scott was again sensational when Tech needed her most, scoring 14 points in the last 10 minutes. In addition to her 27 points, Scott grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds. Her 4:58 triple hit brought the Little Rock native over 1,000 career points.

Leading 11-8 after the first quarter, Texas Tech (18-14) led by six points (16-10) with 7:33 to play in the first half, but Kansas State (17-15) defeated Tech 17- 10 at halftime leading 27-26.

Tech came out of the locker room and struck first on a triple by Scott, but K-State answered with eight of the next 10 runs to lead 35-31.

After a technical timeout, Wildcat forward Sarah Shematsi hit a triple that gave her team a 41-34 lead with 4:28 to play in the third.

Tech scored the next four to come within 41-38 with two minutes and 20 seconds left in the third, but K-State scored nine of the next 11 to take a 50-40 lead with 14 seconds left to play in the quarter.

The Lady Raiders used a jersey from Bryn Gerlich to come within 50-42 after 45 minutes of play.

A Serena Sundell and-one gave K-State a 53-42 lead with 9:21 to play, but Tech answered with seven of the next 10 points to come within 56-49. Sundell finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Down 60-51 with 6:42 to play, Tech made his run, using a pair of free throws from Freelon said to score nine of the next 11 points to come within 62-60.

Behind Gabby Gregory, K-State scored eight of the next 10 points to take a 70-62 lead by 2:06.

On the subsequent possession, Rhyle McKinney looked good from three, but her shot rolled all the way around the cup before bouncing out. K-State got the rebound and called timeout.

Tech got the ball back with 1:19 to play and used a Scott triple to come within 70-65, but K-State scored nine of the last 13 points to round out a 79-69 win.

Three Lady Raiders finished in double digits led by Scott. Gerlich added 10 points and four steals while a freshman Bailey Maupin scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds.

HEAD COACH KRISTA GERLICH:

“Our kids played their hearts out, and it’s a shame they weren’t rewarded for how hard they play. Kudos to K-State for winning the game tonight. It’s really hard to beat a team three times in a season They came out and played extremely hard, which I have a lot of respect for [Kansas State] coach [Jeff] Mittie and what he does. And I wish them all the best as they move forward in the tournament. I can’t blame our kids because they give us everything they’ve got and more. And I feel like they never get the benefit of the doubt, which I hate for them. You saw a great performance from Bre Scott. She is one of the best players in the league and the country and it will be fun to see her play at the next level. That she got 27 points and 10 rebounds was fantastic. She’s just upped her game all season. You see our present in Bre and our future in Bailey. Bailey really adapted throughout the game and in the second half he figured out how to go downhill and get into the paint with two feet. She made some good passes or jumped up and scored. She got harder as the game progressed and she will be a shining star for us in the future. And then our seniors were really gutsy, and they played extremely hard. It’s just a shame we didn’t come away with the win.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

In her second season with the Scarlett and Black, Scott upped her game this season, scoring 494 points.

The guard recorded her 10th 20-point game.

The Lady Raiders were defeated 44-24 in the paint. Tech dropped to 0-10 this season in allowing over 32 points in the paint.

The two teams combined for 22 steals, 10 of which were by the Lady Raiders.

K-State scored 22 of its 79 points on technical turnover. The Lady Raiders turned it around 16 times and were outscored 22-13 in points of turnover.

The Wildcats defeated Tech 52-43 in the final 20 minutes.

After failing to hit a 3-pointer (0-8) in the first half, K-State shot 5-of-11 in the second half.

Tech shot 17-of-19 from the line (89.5 percent)

The Lady Raiders defeated K-State 37-33, holding the Wildcats to just five offensive rebounds and six rebound points.

NEXT ONE:

The Lady Raiders will likely earn a place in the 2023 WNIT field on Sunday.