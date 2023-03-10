Protect international cricket amid a wave of franchise tournaments: MCC | Cricket news







The rise of competitions, including the latest offerings from SAT20 and ILT20, is putting a lot of pressure on the ICC ‘s Future Tours Program (FTP), leading to an “alarming disparity” in the number of matches played by a minority of member countries, which is neither “equitable nor sustainable”, it added.

While the Big Three — India, Australia and England — get the lion’s share of international orders, smaller test countries like Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe, among others, get a raw deal due to extremely tight FTP.

MCC said the purpose of the Dubai meeting was “to explore how international

“This trend repeats annually, with constant overlap between international and franchise cricket, and the only clear sky being created for ICC Global tournaments. Among the domestic tournaments, only the Indian Premier League offers anything like a window to avoid international clashes.

“Also noticeable in the FTP for new men is an alarming and growing disparity in the amount of international cricket played by a minority of member countries compared to others; a situation that is clearly neither equitable nor sustainable.”

The MCC said that while the global game had never been in a “healthier position”, it added that the financial windfall should trickle down to every ICC member state.

“The committee strongly believed that the opportunity to better balance the global economy of the game must be seized now so that this current strong position can help ensure the sustainability of the international game for all ICC member states and future generations. to secure.”

ICC Women’s FTP is very clean: MCC

The MCC praised the ICC Women’s FTP, but also urged boards to learn lessons from the men’s game to make international cricket more sustainable for players amid the rise of T20 leagues.

“Unlike the men’s version, the recently released first version of the ICC Women’s FTP through 2025 appears very clean and shows no overlap of international and national competitions,” it said.

“However, the (MCC’s) WCC (World Cricket Committee) is urging boards to work together to find the optimal balance between the two, drawing lessons from the men’s overcrowded schedule, to ensure that the overall workload for the game’s top international female cricketers is sustainable.

“With women in some countries already seeing greater income disparity between the franchise leagues and international cricket (versus men), and the resulting choices some are beginning to make to move away from international cricket, there are worrying signs of potential trends to come . .” (AI photo)

Necessary to find a balance: Ganguly

Former India captain and WCC member Sourav Ganguly said it is imperative to strike a balance between franchise cricket and the pinnacle of the game – Tests.

“I still believe that Try cricket is the largest platform for cricket. There you will find the best players and that is why it is called a test. It’s a skill test.

“That should always be the pinnacle and I am sure countries will give it importance and find the right balance between franchise cricket and test cricket,” said Ganguly.

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer said the pride of playing for the country and the milestones achieved in international cricket are immeasurable, which is why Test cricket must be protected.

“The difference between international cricket and domestic T20 cricket is that the whole nation cares when their country is involved. The statistics of the best players are measured at the international level: everyone knows that (Sachin) Tendulkar scored 100 international centuries and that Muralitharan took 800 Test wickets.

“We need to protect the integrity of Test cricket and international cricket in general. That’s how great careers are judged and real passion and lasting memories are generated.”

