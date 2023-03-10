Pahokee fires football coach Emmanuel Hendrix





PAHOKEE Pahokee Hoog fired head football coach Emmanuel Hendrix on Thursday and is about to start looking for a new leader. The move comes after the Florida High School Athletic Association sanctioned Hendrix on Feb. 22 with a six-week suspension before the start of the 2023 spring football season and a forfeiture of $5,000 of his salary. Pahokee High administration self-reported allegations of “improper contact” regarding a student-athlete transfer. Hendrix said he was “devastated” by the firing and was given the opportunity by the school board to say he was resigning. A statement from Pahokee Assistant Principal Brian Lawson read, “At this time, the athletic administrative department at Pahokee Middle Senior High School has decided to move in a different direction with our head football coach Emmanuel Hendrix. The athletic administrative staff here at Pahokee Middle Senior High School wants to Thank Coach Hendrix for his dedication to the program. We wish Mr. Hendrix the best of luck and Godspeed in all his future endeavors.” In an earlier interview with The Post, Hendrix denied allegations of “inappropriate contact”, acknowledging that his “social media activity may have left things up for interpretation”. When The Post contacted Pahokee Principal Dwayne Dennard and Athletic Director Lashonda Baldwin for a statement about the suspension, the school did not respond, but informed Hendrix that a statement would be made “later”. Muck mania:Pahokee coach Emmanuel Hendrix suspended for 6 weeks of spring football The carousel continues:Park Vista Football begins a new quest ahead of the coach’s departure Latest in preparations:Ex-NFL coach Brian VanGorder resigns from American Heritage-Delray While Hendrix’s stint as head coach with the Blue Devils was fraught with some controversy, there were consistent successes on the field. Pahokee went 18-5 under Hendrix. The Blue Devils fell one point short of reaching the state semifinals against Hawthorne in 2022, a marked improvement from the region’s last 51–12 loss last season. In 23 games, Hendrix’s defense held opponents to an average of 15 points and claimed the first-ever Muck Bowl shutout against Glades Central in 2021. Pahokee equally thrived in the classroom with Hendrix at the helm. The team achieved a 100% graduation rate, according to Hendrix, allowing students like linebacker Bijay Boldin to make history as the program’s first athlete to have the opportunity to attend an Ivy League school. He eventually signed on with Georgetown University. Initially an interim head coach in February 2021, Hendrix was officially hired months later to continue the work of DJ Boldin, brother of NFL Hall of Fame nominee Anquan Boldin, who moved to the collegiate ranks to coach Lake Erie. In a June 2021 interview discussing his promotion, Hendrix said he “never wanted to be a head coach anywhere but the Glades.” “If I was going to be head coach, I wanted to be the head man at Pahokee. That’s the only high school head coaching job I would have ever felt I had to take, especially as I got older. There’s something you can don’t refuse.” Including Pahokee, eight schools in Palm Beach County have changed heads so far this offseason. Emilee Smarr is the high school sportscaster for the Palm Beach Post. She can be reached via email at [email protected]

