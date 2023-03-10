Sports
Canadians compete for the 5th majors in tennis and golf
Aside from the four major championships in their respective sports, golf’s Players Championship and tennis’ Indian Wells event are about as big as it gets. Both offer huge amounts of prize money, have a lot of prestige and are popular with athletes and fans alike.
Here’s a look at this year’s “fifth majors,” including the Canadians competing for one of the top titles in their sport:
Indian wells
Officially the BNP Paribas Open, this jewel of the professional tennis circuit is better known by its name from the picturesque Southern California town where it takes place. Similar to a major, the men’s and women’s tournaments are played at the same venue at the same time, with equal prize money. Both singles champions will receive $1.262 million US, a salary that can only be surpassed at the four Grand Slams and the season-ending tour finals.
Another feature that Indian Wells shares with the majors is that the singles tournaments are seven rounds. However, the 32 seeded players will receive a bye in the first round. So while the singles main draws technically started yesterday, they don’t really start until Friday when the top players come in for the round of 64.
Four of the five Canadian singles players at Indian Wells received a bye in the first round. The highest-ranked Canadian is men’s No. 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime. The 22-year-old captured his first four ATP Tour titles last year, including three in a row late in the season, but is off to a mediocre start to 2023. Auger-Aliassime fell in the fourth round of the Australian Open in January and has not reached a final this year, going 8-5 overall.
Denis Shapovalov, seeded 25th, joins Felix in the men’s draw. Neither has ever made it to the quarterfinals in Indian Wells.
The top Canadians in the women’s event are 30th seed Leylah Fernandez and No. 32 Bianca Andreescu. The latter’s big break came in 2019 at Indian Wells, when she defeated four top-20s as an unseeded player to capture her first WTA Tour title. Andreescu went on to win the Rogers Cup in Toronto and the US Open, becoming the first Canadian to capture a singles Slam. But she hasn’t been the same since and is only 5-5 in 2023.
Fernandez, 20, has made it to the fourth round in Indian Wells for the past two years but hasn’t really been able to build on her stunning run to the US Open final in 2021. Rebecca Marino, ranked 75th, can join Fernandez and Andreescu in the round of 64 by winning her first round match this afternoon. Canadian doubles specialist Gabriela Dabrowski also competes at Indian Wells with Brazilian teammate Luisa Stefani.
Women’s singles has a clear favorite in Poland’s Iga Swiatek, the defending champion and world No. 1. It’s darker for men. Top ranked Novak Djokovic is out due to his vaccination status and Rafael Nadal is sidelined with a hip injury. Spanish phenom Carlos Alcaraz is number 1, while defending champion Taylor Fritz of the United States is number 4.
Players Championship
This event in an upscale northern Florida enclave now rivals the four men’s golf majors. The $25 million prize pool in the US is significantly larger than that of the majors, with the winner taking home a record $4.5 million. The location is also top notch TPC Sawgrass, with the famous island green on the par-3 17th.
But the majors still trump the Players in terms of prestige and, now, league quality. Anyone who jumped to LIV Golf in the past year was banned from the PGA Tour. That means the big names missing from the Tour’s flagship event this week are two-time overall winner Dustin Johnson and, rather uncomfortably, defending champion Cameron Smith. The Aussie now lives down the street from Sawgrass, where his old pitching wedge is on display in keeping with the tradition of the Players champion leaving a club that helped him to victory. Smith, Johnson and the other LIV defectors are still welcome to play in the majors, which are controlled by separate entities.
Also conspicuously absent is Tiger Woods, who last month played his first official Tour event since July but opted to skip the Players to rest his rickety body. Tiger made headlines again yesterday when his ex-girlfriend asked a judge to release her from a non-disclosure agreement she claims Woods forced her to sign.
The pre-tournament favorites to win the Players were Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and 2019 champion Rory McIlroy, the top three players in the world rankings. The top Canadian to come in was 38th ranked Corey Conners, who was seventh in 2021. But he opened today with a round of 3 left as Taylor Pendrith, the lowest ranked Canadian in the field at number 114, fired a 5-under to hit third place at our time of publication. Canada’s Adam Svensson (4-under) and Adam Hadwin (1-under) are also on the hunt.See an updated leaderboard here.
