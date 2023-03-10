Sports
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night in NO
The Bruins can make history by playing the fastest team to 50 wins with a victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden on Thursday night.
Boston has a chance to win the season series against Edmonton, but it will have to stop Connor McDavid and the Oilers’ powerful offense.
McDavid leads the league in scoring with 124 points on 54 goals and 70 assists, while David Pastrnak looks closer to his first season with 50 goals.
The Bruins are riding a 10-game winning streak as the Oilers are 5-3-2 over their last 10, beating the Buffalo Sabers on Monday night.
Boston can clinch a place in the playoffs with a win over Edmonton and some help from the Sabres, New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators, all of whom must lose in regulation.
So said Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery changes the Oilers made to the trade deadline lineup will play in Thursday’s matchup.
“I think they helped themselves a lot,” Montgomery told reporters after Thursday morning’s skate session. “(Mattais) Ekholm is one of the elite defenders in the league offensively. Defensively he is underrated. Everyone knows how good he is.”
