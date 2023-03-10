Lehigh’s season ends in a 71-54 loss to Holy Cross





Next game: Championship 3/12/2023 | 12:00 am CBS Sports Network Apple. 12 (Sun) / 12:00 AM Championship History WORCESTER, Mass. – The season of the Lehigh women’s basketball team ended Thursday night at the Hart Center with a 71-54 loss to Holy Cross in the Patriot League semifinals. The Mountain Hawks finished their season with an overall record of 17-14, while the Crusaders improved to 23-8 and will face Boston University in Sunday’s championship game. “This season has meant a lot, especially with this group,” said head coach Addie Michir . “Frannie and Anna made it easy to come in as freshman head coach, and that’s part of the relationships we’ve built, but they were so willing and eager to make the changes and investments our staff wanted to make.” Holy Cross got off to a fast start and scored the first five points of the game. Holy Cross’ biggest lead of the first quarter came from a layup from Kaitlyn Flanagan with 3:32 left in the first frame to give the Crusaders 16-6. Lehigh was able to cut it to three, but the Crusaders scored a three-pointer before the end of the first quarter to take a six-point lead at the end of one quarter. In the second quarter, Lehigh began to climb back into the game. The Mountain Hawks went on a 5-0 run. Kaylee from Eps hit two free throws to tie the score at 21 with 5:22 left in the first half, but the Crusaders then went on a 5–0 run. Mackenzie Kramer hit a layup with four seconds left to tie the game at 29 just before halftime, but the officials went to monitor at halftime. What was originally credited as a two-point Holy Cross basket was changed to a three-pointer, giving the Crusaders a 30–29 lead at halftime. Van Eps scored a layup with 8:55 left in the third quarter to put Lehigh up 33-32. That was Lehigh’s first lead of the game. Despite taking a lead in the third quarter, the Crusaders would beat Lehigh 25-18 in the third quarter and lead 55-47 after three quarters. Holy Cross had another big fourth quarter, beating Lehigh 16-7 en route to a 17-point final margin/ First year Lily Fandre tied her career-high of 16 points after going 6-of-9 from the field. She also grabbed seven rebounds. Frankie Hottinger was the other Mountain Hawk to finish in double digits. She had 12 points and seven rebounds. “Speaking of great moments,” Micir said of Fandre. “She’s been relentless all along. She loves to play. She makes big plays, and she’s willing to do that. If you have a freshman who’s willing to take those shots and take those shots, there are definitely great things ahead.” Holy Cross’s Bronagh Power Cassidy scored a career-high 30 points to help the Crusaders to victory. She was 5-of-10 from three-point range. Lehigh was defeated 42-34 in the game. The Mountain Hawks also had 14 turnovers, while the Crusaders had 11 turnovers. Holy Cross shot 43.8% from the field and Lehigh shot 35.1% from the field. “This has been a season of growth,” Micir said. “We got better as we progressed. You don’t want to remember it when you lose, but that’s tournament basketball, so I’m really proud of the way we grew, the way we competed and the way we got through all the way through.” Like Lehigh Women’s Basketball op Facebookfollow-up Twitter And Instagram for exclusive content, team updates and more.

