Pat Cummins’ mother dies after long illness | Cricket

Cricket Australia confirmed the tragic death of Pat Cummins’ mother Maria on Friday. Cummins had left the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the second test of the series to care for his ailing mother, who was in palliative care at the time. The Australian team took to the field wearing black armbands after the death of Cummins’ mother. She died of breast cancer.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Maria Cummins overnight. On behalf of Australian Cricket, we extend our sincere condolences to Pat, the Cummins family and their friends. The Australian men’s team will wear black armbands today as a mark of respect, according to a tweet from Cricket Australia.

Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald summoned players ahead of Friday morning’s game in Ahmedabad to inform them of the death of Maria Cummins.

With Cummins absent from the side, Steve Smith led Australia in the remaining two Tests against India.

“To be able to put that aside while captaining his country and trying to win test matches is a pretty incredible effort,” Peter Handscomb said of Cummins last month.

I think that speaks volumes about his character and why he’s been such an incredible captain for us.

Mitchell Starc, who played through the 2020-21 Test series against India at the insistence of his father Paul while battling cancer, has also praised his skipper. “He is right where he needs to be right now to give his love and support to his family around him,” said Starc, whose father passed away a few weeks after the India Series ended.

I can only imagine it would have been incredibly difficult to be here with obviously a lot of noise at home.

The fourth and final test of the series began in Ahmedabad on Thursday; Australia have already qualified for the World Test Championship final with a win at Indore last week, and will try to avoid a series defeat with another win at Narendra Modi Stadium.