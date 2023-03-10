Auditor suggests retaliation by GOP lawmakers over Hawkeye football case

State Auditor Rob Sand said Thursday that a bill passed by the Senate to curtail the authority of his office could be in retaliation for his call for the University of Iowa athletic director to resign or be fired.

Sand voted Monday against approving a settlement of a discrimination suit against the university unless athletics director Gary Barta is fired or resigns. On Tuesday, Iowa Senate Republicans amended a bill to strip numerous powers from the accounting firm.

“It’s either partisanship, or it’s anger at the Barta situation, or it’s both,” Sand said. “But again, here’s what I want to emphasize: what their motivations are — what their motivations are, we don’t need to understand, to understand how dangerous this bill is.”

Senate file 478 would limit the state auditor’s ability to access information, including income tax returns, medical records, academic information, and “other similar information that a person could reasonably expect to be kept private.”

An amendment proposed by the bill’s floor manager, Senator Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny, would also prevent the auditor from accessing law enforcement criminal identification files or investigative reports and law enforcement communication records, if that information is part of an ongoing investigation. research.

The auditor has access to this information if he can demonstrate to the audited agency that the information is necessary to perform the audit. The agency must also agree with the auditor’s assessment before complying with the request. The bill also requires written consent from the affected individual to disclose their information through an audit.

Sand said these further restrictions make the legislation the “most pro-corruption bill ever to come out of the Iowa legislature.”

Requiring the entities’ initial consent to have their records fully audited takes away the firm’s ability to expose waste, fraud and abuse, Sand said. If an agency knows, or is even concerned, that certain information could prove misconduct or misuse of funds, Sand can say they can simply deny state audit access to that information through this bill.

“Does anyone think people responsible for waste, fraud and abuse — who either know what happens on their watch or don’t find out until the auditor asks — want to hand over that material?” Sand said in a press conference. Or are they doing it because they have to?

The bill and amendment were brought to the Senate floor on Tuesday afternoon, but debate was delayed several hours as Democrats and Sand looked at the new bill text and advanced their own amendment, which failed. Sand said he had repeatedly reached out to Republicans to discuss the bill, but the only communication he had was a brief conversation with Senate President Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton.

Sand was the lone vote in a three-member appeals committee Monday against approving the $4.17 million settlement reached in a racial discrimination lawsuit brought by 12 former University of Iowa football players who are black against UI Athletics and his coaches. The auditor said he was opposed to using taxpayers’ money to settle the lawsuit unless Barta is relieved of his duties, as this is the fourth discrimination case against UI Athletics during Barta’s tenure with more than $7 million paid in previous settlements.

The UI athletic department will reimburse the state $2 million for the lawsuit, University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson said in a statement Thursday. But Wilson has not yet answered questions about Barta’s employment, it saidthe Cedar Rapids Gazette.

Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said Republicans’ introduction of a “four-page amendment on Tuesday that transformed a two-page bill” could be related to Sand’s comments about the UI lawsuit.

“While I think the Democrats were against (the original bill), we were certainly much more concerned about its transformation,” Wahls said at a news conference on Thursday. “So I think it raises the question of whether or not those things were connected.”

During Tuesday’s debate, Democrats said it’s no coincidence that GOP lawmakers are targeting the only statewide office with an elected Democrat. Sand won reelection in 2022, but long-serving Democrats’ attorney general Tom Miller and Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald both lost to Republican challengers.

But Republicans argued that the measure does not remove the state auditor’s ability to conduct audits — it merely limits the agency’s access to information about individuals that is irrelevant to an audit. When the auditor examines a transaction made by the University of Iowa, Bousselot said the auditor can currently review the grades of all professors to students. Under the bill, that information — and other personally identifiable information — was not accessible unless it was agreed that it was relevant to the scope of the audit, he said.

“That’s not about partisanship for me,” said Bousselot. “It’s about saying that privacy is important, that you can’t just watch whatever you want, whenever you want.”

But Sand argued that the bill goes far beyond protecting privacy or ensuring audits meet professional standards. Bousselot would have to take allegations of any violation committed during an audit to an Ethics Review Board of certified accountants because CPAs in the state auditor’s office must already meet professional standards to sign up for an audit, he said.

The accounting firm must already comply with “generally accepted auditing standards” as required by Iowa Code Chapter 11Zand said.

“Want to make sure this office follows standards? Just write that into law,” Sand said. ‘I think it’s already there… But let’s look at that. We could have done that if we had talked about this. We already follow standards. But if that’s your concern, make sure Chapter 11 says all our audits will follow the standards. That’s called codifying current practice, and they do that all the time in this building.”

A two-part group of state auditors with the National State Auditors Association And former US comptroller general David Walkerpublished letters calling on state legislators to reject the bill. If the Iowa auditor cannot obtain sufficient appropriate evidence to make an opinion on the state’s financial statements and compliance with laws and regulations, NSAA president John Geragosian, Connecticut’s state auditor, said the proposed restrictions could cause Iowa to lose federal funds needed for certain audits, and could hurt the state’s bond rating.

The bill now awaits review by the House State Government Committee.