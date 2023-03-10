DeSantis urges Biden: let unvaccinated tennis star Djokovic play in Miami Open





Gov. Ron DeSantis has sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to allow Novak Djokovic, the world’s No. 1 tennis player, to play in Florida this month at the Miami Open, even as Djokovic refuses to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Current US policy does not allow foreign air travelers to enter the country if they are not vaccinated. The Department of Homeland Security recently rejected Djokovic’s request for an exemption. That policy, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is expected to end on May 11, when the national COVID emergency declaration ends. DeSantis, a longtime critic of the president’s COVID vaccination policy, suggested that Djokovic arrive in Miami by boat to get around the rule. In Tuesday’s letter, he asked Biden if this mode of travel to Florida would be permissible. Asking for an answer on Friday, DeSantis noted that the entry of the 22-time Grand Slam winners would be a clear advantage to the tournament. On Wednesday, DeSantis explained the boat idea at a press conference. I’d ship a boat from the Bahamas for him. I would 100 percent do that,” he said.” I think it’s his [Djokovic’s] people look at it, and I’m not sure they want to enter the country like that, which I understand. I think it would be great. In response, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre referred questions about vaccines to the CDC, noting that the policy to keep Djokovic out of the U.S. was “still in effect, and we expect everyone to comply.” keeps our country’s rule, whether as a participant or as a spectator.” The Miami Open, which starts on March 19, is considered one of the biggest tournaments outside of the four grand slams. In February, Djokovic started a record 378e week at number 1 in the ranking. He managed to return to the top of the rankings despite being unable to compete in a handful of major tournaments in 2022, including the Australian Open and US Open, due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He was also denied permission to participate in this week’s tournament in Indian Wells, California. “I urge you to reconsider. It’s time to put pandemic politics aside and give the American people what they want — let him play,” DeSantis wrote, adding that the denial is unfair, unscientific and unacceptable. Senator Rick Scott and Marco Rubio also wrote letters to Biden asking for Djokovic to be exempted.

