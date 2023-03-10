Sports
Watertown/Wayland boys hockey defeats Nauset in Division 3 Elite 8
ORLEANS Parking lots filled all the surrounding streets, the stands were packed to the brim, people stood three rows deep behind the signs, and some stood on benches to get the best view of the action.
Some unhappy fans were even turned away at the door.
The tone was set for an exciting one Division 3 Elite Eight matchup between No. 4 Nauset and No. 5 Watertown/Wayland. The full audience was not disappointed.
Three periods later, the Raiders emerged victorious after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Warriors.
“I love it,” Watertown/Wayland head coach John Vlachos said of the environment. “We were excited. … We knew they had a big fan base, and we were ready to come in.”
The game was about as even as it gets. Elite offense against elite defense, mix of youth and experience on both sides, and two powerhouses from their respective leagues locking horns.
Defense to attack
Two of the Raiders’ three goals came on nearly identical breakaways. The first, from senior forward and captain Anthony Venezia, came just over five minutes into the first period. The second, and all-important, winning goal came from junior striker Mauricio Souza just five seconds before the third period ended.
“It was something I never imagined,” Souza said. “Five more seconds, we couldn’t have done it without the boys.”
Both came as a result of some excellent defense by the Raiders. Each time, Watertown/Wayland collapsed on the Warriors players in their defensive zone, before the puck jumped forward for a skater lurking.
The puck bouncing could have been seen as a stroke of luck, but Vlachos said after the game that his team is working on exactly those situations.
“That’s a set game, we’ve had that game before and we’ve been using it since the beginning of the year,” he said. “We took advantage of it a few times, (which) was great.”
While the breakaway goals drew attention, Vlachos made sure his defense got flowers.
“We have the four best defenders in the league and probably one of the best goalkeepers in the league,” said Vlachos.
Anchoring that defense was senior goaltender Casey Williams. Williams scored big for his team with several crucial stops, including one with a second period running time that kept the score at 2. In the eyes of Vlachos, he believed his shot-stopper would be disappointed if he got two through him.
“We Love Figgy”
Across from Williams in the Nauset cage was freshman Arthur Figueiredo. Throughout the season, the rookie has played with a swagger and effectiveness beyond his years.
The Warriors ended the first period 2-1, and as the team came off the ice, it was Figueiredo who gathered his teammates on their way to the locker room.
“If the goalkeeper tries to pick these guys up and say he’s not phased by the score, I think it just echoes throughout the lineup,” said Nauset coach Connor Brickley.
Throughout the game, the freshman goaltender came up and stopped a slew of shots, and the Nauset crowd appreciated his efforts and showered him with “We love Figgy” chants.
“He’s ridiculous,” said Nauset sophomore Logan Poulin. “One of the most humble kids on the team.
“He works harder than everyone else.”
What’s next?
The win secures the Raiders a spot in the Division 3 Final Four. Last season, Watertown lost to Sandwich in double overtime in the state finals at TD Garden. That’s a loss that fuels this year’s team.
“We have 14 kids returning from last year, so they’re hungry,” Vlachos said.
Wednesday’s game winner Souza says his team has been “put to the test” and is ready for whatever comes their way.
“We’ve been in this situation before, we knew what it took. We came in here with a winning mentality and we knew we weren’t walking away with a loss,” said the junior.
On the other hand, Coach Brickley believes in his team’s young up and coming core, headlined by Poulin who led the team with 29 goals, including one of the Warriors’ two in Wednesday night’s loss, and Figueredo in the cage.
“We have a good young core in the team at the moment, so they know exactly what to expect, I think, as they move forward,” Brickley said. “It’s the next guy. They’re going to be the mentors, they’re going to be leaders moving forward.”
Like those 14 Raiders skaters who remembered the feeling of last season’s title loss, Poulin says this Warriors team will carry it into next season.
“From the beginning of next year I will remember this feeling,” said Poulin. “Sold out crowd, (and we) can’t get them to win, it’s a pretty crappy feeling.”
Contact Andr Simms at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @that1guandre
