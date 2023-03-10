Indian Wells: Murray says the end of his career goal is to do his very best





Andy Murray said on Thursday that at this stage of his career he measures his success by the effort he puts in on the field and not by the ranking points he collects. By that standard, Murray’s gutsy 6-7(5) 6-1 6-4 victory over Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry in Indian Wells on Thursday was a triumph as the Scot was forced to dig deep into the hard-fought battle. There are certain things I would like to achieve and certain goals I set for myself, but the most important thing is to give my best every day, he told reporters. And when I do, I’ll end my career on a high note knowing that I left it all behind, no matter what rankings I land on or what tournaments I win. I always said my goal was to get to the final stages of majors, and that’s still a big goal for me, and I still believe I have that in me. But what happened in Australia was also an incredible experience for me. At Melbourne Park, Murray battled through two grueling five setters before falling to Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round. Despite this, he left Australia satisfied with his performance. Since then, many people have come to me saying it was inspiring, he said. So there are a lot of positives that come from not having deep runs in majors. It’s all about the effort. That is the most important. Still, the 35-year-old former world number one has delivered a solid start to the season, breaking into the top 60 again and is expected to continue his rise despite keeping a limited schedule. I think I will reach the highest rank I’ve been in since I had the surgeries, he said. Murray underwent hip surgery in 2018 and 2019, and since then there have been times when it looked like he might hang up his racquet for good, but his competitive spirit continues to burn as ever. I’ll keep working like I’ve been, fighting like I’ve done in all competitions, and we’ll see how far I can push this, he said. Murray will face Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round on Saturday.

