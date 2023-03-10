22/23 TCU defeats 12/12 K-State at Big 12 Championship, 80-67

Kansas City, Mo. A strong performance in the second half carried No. 22/23 TCU to an 80-67 victory over No. 12/12 Kansas State in the final quarterfinal of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Thursday night in front of a crowd of 17,476 at the T – Mobile center.

With the win, TCU (21-11) advances to the semifinals to play No. 7/7 Texas (24-8) on Friday night at 8:30 PM CT.

The Horned Frogs took over the game late in the first half with a 9-2 run before responding emphatically with a 19-7 run after the Wildcats (23-9) came within possession twice early in the second half . building a double-digit advantage. The lead grew to no less than 16 points at various times.

TCU scored a season-high 11 3-point field goals, including a combined 8 senior triples Mike Miles Jr And Chuck O’Bannon Jr, both of whom scored game-high 22 points. The Horned Frogs entered the game ranked 338th in Division I in 3-point field goals made/game (5.2), while ranked 343rded in 3-point field goal percentage (29.6). They finished the game 44 percent (11 of 25) from outside the arc.

In addition to its off-arc success, TCU made the most of K-State’s turnover by scoring 20 points on 20 Wildcat wraps while posting a season-high 25 opposing rebound points on 14 offensive rebounds. The Wildcats are now 1-4 this season if they turn the ball 20 or more times.

Four Wildcats scored in double digits, including 14 points each from the seniors Keyontae Johnson And Desi sills . Fellow senior Markquis Nowell added 11 points and 5 assists while a junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin had a near double-double with 10 points and a game-high 9 rebounds to go with 3 steals.

For the game, K-State hit 43.6 percent (24-of-55) from the field, including 23.3 percent (7-of-30) from 3-point range, while hitting 80 percent (12-of-15 ) made from the free-throw line.

HOW IT HAPPENED

K-State jumped out to an 11-2 start with an active Nae’Qwan Tomlin good for 4 points while senior Desi sills added a 3-pointer from the top of the key just before the first media timeout. TCU got a 3-pointer from senior Chuck O’Bannon right before the first media timeout, that caused an 11-2 tie to make the score 13-13 at the second media timeout with 11:48 on the clock.

The teams traded the lead in the next few minutes for junior Ishmael Massoud give the Wildcats a 23-21 lead on a corner 3-pointer for the third media timeout with 7:16 to halftime. However, the Horned Frogs managed to tie the game again on a pair of O’Bannon free throws.

After a pair of Sills free throws gave K-State a 25-23 lead, TCU used a 12-2 run to go ahead 35-27 with 2:57 to play, which was capped by a 3-pointer from junior Emmanuel Miller from the corner. The team traded baskets for a running layup from Massoud and a free throw from senior Tykei Greene helped close the gap to 37-32 at halftime.

K-State made a few runs on TCU to start the second half, coming within possession at 42-40 on back-to-back 3-pointer by Tomlin and Johnson and again at 44-42 on a pair of free throws by Sills. However, the Horned Frogs had an answer on point, scoring 19 of the next 26 points to build a 63-49 lead with 11:13 left to play.

The Wildcats couldn’t get closer than 11 points the rest of the way, as the lead grew to a whopping 16 points along the stretch, including 73-57 after a 5-0 run by the Horned Frogs.

IN THEIR WORDS

Head coach Jeroen Tang

At stake…

“First of all I want to thank the good Lord for the opportunity He has given me to coach these guys and this program and play this incredible event. I want to thank our fans for doing an amazing job showing up. Probably the most disappointed in that, letting them down tonight. We, and this is up to me, I haven’t prepared these guys very well for how physically and with what strength people play in the Big 12 tournament. That’s not going to happen again.”

On turnover

“All sales concern me. Okay, so how they come about, you know, yeah, that’s important. I felt like most of our sales today were guys trying too hard. We had a few careless, but most of them tried too hard. We have to show them and just really believe in making simple plays. But you don’t win — we’re 1-5 if you have 19 or more turnovers. And I mean, they know that . I know that. We all know that, don’t we? So we have to take care of the ball.”

On the confidence he has in this team

“I have a lot of confidence in it because we as staff know what we have to do to get our guys prepared. So that won’t be a problem. The great thing is that we now get three or four very good practice days before we play.” one more match. And the guys now feel like the season could be over, and that changes things. And we’re playing against a team that doesn’t know us as well as this team we played against today.’

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

Team notes

K-State drops to 23-9 to end the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship. The Wildcats now await their postseason destination in the NCAA Tournament, which will be the 32nd appearance in school history.

K-State has now lost 3 games in a row in the Big 12 Championship, dropping to 37-44 all-time in the tournament, including 17-26 in the Big 12 era.

K-State is now 4-2 all-time vs. TCU at the Big 12 Championship, including going 2-1 in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats had won the Horned Frogs four times in a row in the Championship.

K-State scored his 67 points on 43.6 percent (24-of-55) shooting, including 23.3 percent (7-of-30) from 3-point range, while connecting on 80 percent (12-of -15) from the free line.

The 30 3-point field goal attempts were a season-high and the most ever attempted in a conference tournament game, leading them to 27 vs. Iowa State (3/15/19) surpassed.

TCU scored 20 points on 20 K-State covers. The Wildcats are now 1-4 if they turn the ball 20 or more times this season.

TCU scored 25 repechage points off 14 offensive rebounds. The 25 rematch points were the most points allowed by an opponent this season, surpassing West Virginia’s 24 (12/31/22).

TCU achieved a record 11 3-point field goals on the season, surpassing the previous high of 10 vs. ULM (11/17/22).

TCU led 37-32 at the half on a 9-2 run late in the Senior half Mike Miles Jr. led all scorers with 12 points while a senior Desi sills led the Wildcats by 7 points.

led all scorers with 12 points while a senior led the Wildcats by 7 points. K-State is now 9-6 this season with a half deficit.

Player notes

Four Wildcats scored in double digits led by 14 seniors points Keyontae Johnson And Desi sills .

And . Johnson scored his 14 points on 6-of-12 field goals, including 2-of-6 from 3-point range, to go with 7 rebounds and 3 assists in 30 minutes. He has now scored in double digits in 31 of 32 games this season, up from 69 in his college career.

Sills scored his 14 points on 2-of-5 field goals, including 1-of-3 from 3-point range, and 9-of-10 free throws to go with a career-best 4 blocks, 2 assists, 2 rebounds and a bargain in 35 minutes He has now scored in 64 college career games, including 14 times this season.

Senior Markquis Nowell scored 11 points on 5-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-9 from 3-point range, to go with a game-high 5 assists and 3 rebounds in 38 minutes He has now scored in double figures in 95 career games in college, including 29 of 32 this season.

scored 11 points on 5-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-9 from 3-point range, to go with a game-high 5 assists and 3 rebounds in 38 minutes He has now scored in double figures in 95 career games in college, including 29 of 32 this season. Junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin had a near double-double with 10 points on 4-of-8 field goals, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, with a game-high 9 rebounds and 3 steals in 25 minutes He has now scored in double figures in 17 games this season.

WHAT’S NEXT

K-State awaits its postseason destination Sunday afternoon as the Wildcats are expected to receive an overall bid into the NCAA Tournament.

