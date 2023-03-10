Cricket Needs Urgent Intervention Amid Rise Of Franchise Leagues – MCC World Commission





T20 franchise leagues have become increasingly prevalent over the past two decades Cricket is at a “major crossroads” and needs “urgent intervention” amid its busy schedule, the Marylebone Cricket Club world committee says. The committee of former and current players said a better balance needs to be found between international and franchise men’s cricket. An “alarming” disparity in the number of matches played by countries is neither “just nor sustainable,” it added. The commission also said there were “worrying signs” in the women’s game. The members, including former England captain Sir Alastair Cook, ex-India skipper Sourav Ganguly, former Australia coach Justin Langer and Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara, meet twice a year to debate and express their views on the global game. A number of players have spoken out against the overcrowded schedule in men’s cricket in recent years, including England captain Ben Stokes citing it as the reason for his retirement from the 50-over format. Bowler Trent Boult asked to be released from his contract with New Zealand to spend more time with his family and play in T20 franchise competitions. In January, four different leagues ran simultaneously around the world, often at the same time as international cricket. Langer, who joined the committee this year, said: “The difference between international cricket and domestic T20 cricket is that the whole nation cares when their country is involved. The stats of the best players are measured at an international level . “We need to protect the integrity of Test cricket and international cricket in general. That’s how great careers are judged and real passion and lasting memories are generated.” Test runs can be expensive to run in smaller countries where crowds are often lower. In the final Future Tours program – cricket’s international schedule – all scheduled test series of three or more matches involved England, India or Australia. “We need to ensure that funding is more evenly distributed across member states,” said committee chairman Mike Gatting, the former England captain. “It is inconceivable that the heart and soul of the game could be prosperous in some countries and almost priceless in others.” The committee called on the International Cricket Council to “challenge its full member states to ensure a more equitable dissemination of international cricket”. It also said money generated by World Cups “should be earmarked for members to support the game’s strategic ambitions”. “The primary focus should be on becoming the global game of choice for women and girls and helping meet the costs of hosting international cricket, which is running at a loss for several countries,” it said. It also urged boards to “learn lessons” from the men’s game when planning the women’s international schedule to ensure it is physically and financially sustainable for players amid the rise of T20 competitions.

