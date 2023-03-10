Deangelo Gibbs played in Tennessee, Georgia

COLUMBIA When South Carolina football added defensive transfer defender Deangelo Gibbs to its 2023 roster, the name may have sounded familiar to SEC fans. However, before entering the transfer portal and signing up with the Gamecocks, Gibbs had not played in nearly four years.

Gibbs was a four-star prospect who was ranked in the top 50 at Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. He received offers from 32 colleges, including South Carolina, and signed with Georgia in 2017. He played for the Bulldogs for two seasons but struggled to live up to the recruiting hype, recording a total of 10 tackles in 13 appearances.

Gibbs transferred to Tennessee in 2019 to play for former coach Jeremy Pruitt. He donned a new shirt his first season and retired the following season to “focus on his academics”. Pruitt was fired shortly after the 2020 season following an internal investigation by the university that found multiple violations of Level I recruiting by the coaching staff.

“After my redshirt year in Tennessee, as you know, COVID hit. There were things going on, a lot of questions that went unanswered, so I decided to unsubscribe,” Gibbs said. “I was still working with the team, was practicing, but there was a lot of stuff going on at the university at the time, so I just decided to step away from that because I didn’t want my name and image to be tarnished ..and now I’m here.”

How South Carolina Rediscovered Gibbs

After leaving Tennessee, Gibbs found himself adrift in a world that was always focused on athletics. He said he briefly enrolled at a small college in Florida in hopes of playing there, but ultimately “didn’t work out”, and he began preparing for a life and career after football. As a last ditch effort, he entered the transfer portal after the 2022 season, which is when South Carolina called.

“Thoughts of not being able to get back on the field definitely crossed my mind,” said Gibbs. “I came from great universities where they have the potential to send guys to the NFL, and that was always my goal when I was in high school, but it didn’t work out that way… Once I got the call to visit ( South Carolina), I couldn’t pass up that opportunity. I didn’t know what I was going to do with my life, whether I was going to play football or work, but now that I’m here, I’m taking full advantage of this opportunity. “

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer knew Gibbs. He was special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Georgia during Gibbs’ freshman season in 2017. Beamer recruited Gibbs heavily, but it was Derek Moore who made the connection in South Carolina. Moore, the executive director of character and player development for the Gamecocks, built a long-standing relationship with Gibbs and his family during his 21 years at Georgia Tech Football

“We kind of lost track of him after he went to Tennessee… D-Mo mentioned Deangelo to me at the end of October,” Beamer said. “We promised him the chance to compete and compete, and we’ll see what happens. He’s been great. Obviously he’ll be the first to tell you that he probably needs to lose weight and get in shape keep coming…but he’s an old soul, and he’s got a great maturity about himself.’

Where Gibbs fits the Gamecocks roster

Gibbs was the No. 4 safety in the class of 2017, but also worked at wide receiver in Georgia and Tennessee. He said he plans to play back mostly defensively with the Gamecocks, but is open to getting involved on the offensive side if necessary.

“When I first came here, they asked me what I wanted to play, and I thought, what fits the team, what fits the culture,” said Gibbs. “I chose to play DB because I feel like as a DB you have to be more technically good, you have to be more fundamentally sound… and I also believe that as a DB it gets you into shape more because you have to follow and chase and tackle.”

The journey to South Carolina hasn’t been smooth sailing, but Gibbs has no regrets about the challenges he’s faced in his football career. He said he feels more prepared than ever to contribute to the team as a more complete person off the field.

“I wasn’t perfect coming out of high school. I was young and I was in the spotlight, caught up in the wrong things,” Gibbs said. “However, this opportunity has molded and molded me to become a better man that I can really be… That’s one thing I can say about Coach Beamer, he wants to prepare us for life in general, not just for these few years…I now see myself as a better man, everywhere in every aspect.”