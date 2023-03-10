Lawsuit settled over abolished tennis club development in SF’s SoMa





Alexandria Real Estate will pay $7.5 million to finish building indoor tennis courts at 88 Bluxome, according to the San Francisco Business Times

Google Maps After a protracted legal battle, Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays a local sports nonprofit $7.5 million to avoid building indoor tennis courts at 88 Bluxome, a development site in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood. according to a report from the San Francisco Business Times. The 88 Bluxome development has long been on the move, thanks to a depressed commercial real estate market in San Francisco and the August 2020 departure of Pinterest, the development’s proposed master tenant. Alexandria Real Estate, the ownership group for 88 Bluxome, has attempted a number of financial mitigations in recent years, including removing proposed indoor tennis courts from development plans and even putting the project up for sale for a period of time. Like the San Francisco Business Times reportedBoth mitigations met opposition from San Franciscans for Sports and Recreation, the nonprofit organization that originally negotiated the rebuilding of indoor tennis courts at 88 Bluxome, formerly the site of Bay Club San Francisco Tennis. (Seth Socolow, executive director at San Franciscans for Sports and Recreation, declined to comment when SFGATE reached him for this story.) After Alexandria Real Estate attempted to rescind the agreement with San Franciscans for Sports and Recreation, tennis players from across the city mobilized at a December 2021 San Francisco Board of Appeals hearing, arguing that Alexandria could not unilaterally make such a substantial change without first meeting with the planning committee. Members of the Board of Appeals surprisingly sided with the tennis community, opening the door to a longer back-and-forth and perhaps the potential to save the indoor courts. In August 2022, San Franciscans for Sports and Recreation sued Alexandria Real Estate after getting wind of news reports that Alexandria was open to selling 88 Bluxome. (The nonprofit argued that it should be notified of any proposed sale.) But in the end, Alexandria Real Estate seems to have won against the nonprofit. The reported $7.5 million payout is exactly the same amount that San Franciscans for Sports and Recreation included in its 2016 agreement with Alexandria Real Estate as a “termination fee,” according to the Business Times. In other words, $7.5 million that should be used for recreational sports investments around San Francisco equals the already agreed amount owed to the nonprofit in the event Alexandria Real Estate reneges on its commitments to tennis players in the city. would fulfill. While this lawsuit is reportedly settled, 88 Bluxome remains undeveloped and San Francisco has no indoor tennis courts, nor does it appear that any replacements are imminent.







