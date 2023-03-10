Sports
Lawsuit settled over abolished tennis club development in SF’s SoMa
Alexandria Real Estate will pay $7.5 million to finish building indoor tennis courts at 88 Bluxome, according to the San Francisco Business Times
After a protracted legal battle, Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays a local sports nonprofit $7.5 million to avoid building indoor tennis courts at 88 Bluxome, a development site in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood. according to a report from the San Francisco Business Times.
The 88 Bluxome development has long been on the move, thanks to a depressed commercial real estate market in San Francisco and the August 2020 departure of Pinterest, the development’s proposed master tenant. Alexandria Real Estate, the ownership group for 88 Bluxome, has attempted a number of financial mitigations in recent years, including removing proposed indoor tennis courts from development plans and even putting the project up for sale for a period of time. Like the San Francisco Business Times reportedBoth mitigations met opposition from San Franciscans for Sports and Recreation, the nonprofit organization that originally negotiated the rebuilding of indoor tennis courts at 88 Bluxome, formerly the site of Bay Club San Francisco Tennis.
