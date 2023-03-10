State Hockey: Orono outscore Northfield 2-1 (OT) in fast-paced Class A quarterfinal





In an overtime thriller to close out the first day of play, Orono (24-5) advanced in the boys MSHSL Class A Hockey Championship with a 2-1 victory over Northfield (23-6) on Wednesday, March 8 at the Xcel Energy Center in St Paul. The win moves Orono into a match against Warroad on Friday, March 10 at 1 p.m. at the Xcel. Click the video box on this page to watch in-depth highlights of Orono vs Northfield in the Boys Hockey State Grade A Quarter Finals With the game tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, Orono senior forward Avery Anderson stepped into the spotlight when he connected with the winner of the game at 7:30am of the first OT session. Anderson managed to deflect a shot from the blue line that went past Northfield senior net caretaker Keaton Walock. Assists on goal were added by junior defender Brody Finnegan and senior forward Bradley Walker. The goal capped off a classic defensive battle in which the Spartans outscored the Raiders 50–24 as Walock had 48 saves in the game and Orono senior goaltender Brock Peyton had 23 saves and the win. RELATED: KSTP Sports State Hockey Central Home Page After a scoreless first period in which Orono had a 13–6 lead in shots, the Spartans opened the offense with an equally strong goal at 10:30 of the second period by Walker. He was assisted in the game by junior forward Thomas Lewin and Anderson. Less than two minutes later, Northfield responded with an even-strength marker at 11:36 by sophomore Griffin Kennelly. The play tied the game at 1-1 and it included assists from junior forward Kam Kaiser and freshman defenseman Bridger Riley. Neither team was able to take advantage of the power play, as Northfield was 0-for-2 in favor and Orono was 0-for-3 in the game. Northfield will continue its journey into the state tournament with a consolation game against St. Cloud Cathedral on Thursday, March 9 at noon. The game will be played at the 3M Arena in Minneapolis Mariucci. Courtesy: Minnesota State High School League For related stories: Orono Spartans Northfield Tigers Boys High School Hockey Boys State Hockey Tournament High School Sports MSHSL

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kstp.com/minnesota-sports/orono-northfield-state-hockey-2023-class-a-quarterfinals-avery-anderson/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos