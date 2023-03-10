Unclear what sports leagues are encouraged by GuySuCo’s current management





Dear Editor, A few weeks ago, the Berbice Cricket Management tried to find out more about their high-performing representatives, mostly at national and international level. On the latter, I remembered, among others, Kanhai, Solomon, Butcher and Roy Fredericks, so many of whom grew out of the productive days of Estate Community Centers (and Girls Clubs), where football, table tennis (and drama) flourished along with athletics. But the identification of sport in and of the sugar industry has long since faded. From this distance, it is unclear what sports competitions are being encouraged by GuySuCo’s current management. As a young Blairmont Estate hiring manager, I remember standing in a long line of table tennis enthusiasts, including the teenage Raikha Tiwari and the elderly Roy Fredericks, both of whom had been selected for the national team to represent British Guiana. While the late Roy Fredericks is remembered for his exploits for the West Indies against Australia, it was Port Mourant’s Joe Solomon who won the historic Test match; then proceeded with his fellow villager Kanhai to forge other historic victories for the West Indies along with Basil Butcher, another villager. Meanwhile, this writer’s relationship has continued since the Blairmont Estate days with Raikha, who is now Dr. Raikha Bisnauth, who has settled in the UK for the past six decades. Apart from the above, how many former sugar workers remember the days when they visited England test teams included in their schedule matches at Skeldon, Albion, Rose Hall (where Willie Watson and Tom Graveney had an opening partnership of over two hundred runs) and Blairmont? But how can one ever forget the Saturday night indoor sports interactions between the senior staff of the estate (and their spouses) in the respective staff clubs, where we learned more about partners and being people. It was BSE chairman Edgar Readwin, the national tennis champion (except when Ian Mc Donald the then company secretary hosted) who insisted that the head office organize a multi-sports team to visit each of the eight estates at the weekend and fight with it. with Skeldon specially scheduled for the rare occasion when Monday was a public holiday. Incidentally, the staff there was known for its annual tennis competition with Suriname (Dutch Guyana). The Secretaries of Headquarters were on hand to take part in indoor games in the evening, along with the Chairman, of course, who was also wicket-keeper in cricket and goalkeeper in football during the day. Not only did the estates select their strongest teams from each level of staff, but they also provided the umpires. Actually, there was an incident where the same umpire issued the chairman in successive cricket matches at the same estate. Edgar Readwin raised his bat over his shoulder, stared into the factory worker’s familiar presence, and inquired, Do you still work for us? Of course he didn’t mean it. It was just an indication of the camaraderie everyone experienced in those playful days (and nights) even before the days of community centers. There was a sense of comfort among all staff. Indeed, on closer inspection, it was very likely a precursor to worker participation, an environment that drew no outcry from the various unions of the day. Now we all have to question the incidence of sportsmanship on our estates; whether community centers are functioning and who operates them; do sugar workers play in and for them? Perhaps the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport should intervene. Estates still employ workers other than contracted. Honestly, EB Jan Director of Human Resources (Retired) Guyana Sugar Corporation

