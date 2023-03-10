Sports
Gautam Gambhirs India Maharajas vs Shahid Afridis Asia Lions Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 Match No 1 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When & Where to Watch IM vs AL LLC 2023 Match No 1 Online & on TV? | Cricket news
India Maharajas will face Asia Lions in the opening match of the third edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 Masters at Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Friday (March 10). The third edition of the LLC Masters, featuring legendary top cricketers who have created many historic moments, will give fans the chance to see their heroes of yesteryear.
The glorious journey of this event since its inception has attracted huge television viewership and sponsorship as well. Three teams of World Giants, India Maharajas and Asia Lions contain the cream of the crop of legendary players and are ready to compete to be crowned champions on March 20. Raheja, co-founder and CEO of Legends League Cricket said: Legends League Cricket has grown tremendously since its inception. In the first season we had 59 cricketers. There were almost 80 cricketers in season 2 and as we enter the third season with Skyexch.net LLC Masters, we have a plethora of options to enlist 50 cricketers to compete in the three-team tournament.
The best we have achieved this season is the addition of recently retired cricketers such as Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay, Mohammad Amir and Aaron Finch, among others. It’s a clear testament to the fact that LLC has created strong demand and fans want to see them back on the field. With such positive developments, we certainly expect the league to be much more competitive, he said.
You know who it is!
He's here means it's going to be an unforgettable showdown!
Legends League Cricket (@llct20) March 9, 2023
Here is everything you need to know about India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 Match No 1:
When will the India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 match #1 start?
The India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 match No. 1 kicks off on March 10, Friday.
Where will the India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 Match No 1 be played?
The No. 1 match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions LLC 2023 will be held at Asian Town Cricket Stadium, Doha.
What time does India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 match no 1 start?
The India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 Match No. 1 kicks off at 8 PM IST. The coin toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels are broadcasting India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 match no 1?
The India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 match #1 will be LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.
How can I watch India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 Match No. 1 Live Stream?
The No. 1 match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions LLC 2023 can be streamed live via the Fancode and Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2023 Match No 1 Predicted 11
India Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (c), Mohammad Kaif, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Praveen Kumar, S Sreesanth
Asiatic Lions: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Shahid Afridi (c), Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Asghar Afghan, Abdul Razzaq, Thisara Perera, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanveer, Muthiah Muralitharan
|
