Corbin boys’ tennis kicks off the new year with 9-0 win over Clay County | Sport





CORBIN The 2022-2023 Corbin High School boys’ tennis team kicked off the season Tuesday night with Clay County at home. The Redhounds won all nine of their games, including six singles and three doubles. Freshman head coach Eric Maguet is pleased with how the team is looking heading into the season with seven strong returning players and two newcomers. Corbins Quinn Maguet (junior) had a good start to the season, defeating Clay County’s Jace Jackson 6-0, 6-0. Quinn has been one of the top-ranked doubles players in the state for the past two years, but will fill Corbin’s No. 1 in singles and is expected to be a favorite in the 13th region. Nate Hill (freshman) teams up with his cousin John Ball (sophomore) to form Corbin’s No. 1 doubles team. Nate was Corbin’s No. 1 player in singles last year and will bring those skills and his experience in tough matches to his doubles. This pair has great chemistry, works well together and feeds each other’s energy. They opened their debut Tuesday by beating Clay County’s Jackson/Coots team 6-1, 6-0. “I’m excited about the season ahead and the chance to be part of this team,” said coach Eric Maguet. The guys worked hard in the pre-season and did everything I asked of them. I’m grateful to have many people helping me as I navigate this new role, especially my assistant Jeff Hill. We have a good program in and outside our region and were looking forward to another successful season. Corbin Boys Tennis has a long and proud legacy in the 13th region with a record 21 consecutive region titles. They hope to build on that this year by making it 22.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetimestribune.com/sports/corbin-boys-tennis-kicks-off-new-year-with-9-0-win-over-clay-county/article_18785766-be31-11ed-aeda-77b694a83ce5.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos