UMass Amherst Athletics





CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. 9 seed University of Massachusetts hockey was unable to recover from a 2-0 deficit in the first period, falling to No. 8 seed Boston College 5-2 on Wednesday night at Kelley Rink. The Minutemen finish the 2022-23 campaign at 13-17-5, while the Eagles advance to the Hockey East Quarterfinals with a record of 14-15-6. 9 seed University of Massachusetts hockey was unable to recover from a 2-0 deficit in the first period, falling to No. 8 seed Boston College 5-2 on Wednesday night at Kelley Rink. The Minutemen finish the 2022-23 campaign at 13-17-5, while the Eagles advance to the Hockey East Quarterfinals with a record of 14-15-6. “This year-end game pretty much summed up our whole year, just a microcosm,” said UMass head coach Greg Carvel . “We conceded some pretty soft goals and didn’t create enough attack, which was pretty consistent all year.” BC opened the scoring just 1:08 into the game, Cutter Gauthier and Andre Gasseau fed Marshall Warren on the left point and Warren sent a low shot through traffic that found the back of the UMass net. The Eagles doubled their lead at 5:07:07 when Eamon Powell cleared a Cam Burke rebound near the post. sophomore Taylor Makar put the Minutemen on the board 18:41 in first place with his team leading by 10e goal of the season, shooting home a booming freshman one-timer Mike Adamson and sophomores Lucas Mercury on the rush. However, Boston College would regain the two-goal tie in the final minute of the period. Gauthier and Nikita Nesterenko ensured that Gasseau went alone to the finish at 19:45. The Eagles extended their lead to 4-1 when Nesterenko grabbed a corner kick from just inside the UMass blueline at 9:11 of the second period, with Gauthier collecting his second assist of the night. The Minutemen opened the third period by closing the gap to two with Ryan Ufko stopping a shot from the blue line under the crossbar within 22 seconds in the frame. Boston College responded quickly, however, with Nesterenko scoring his second of the night with the teams skating 4×4 at 3:12. The Eagles finished leading 42-18 in shots on target as they went 0-for-2 on the power play, while UMass went 0-for-3. Cole Brady a total of 37 saves for the Minutemen and Mitch Benson put 16 in the net for BC.

