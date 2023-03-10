WTT Contender Goa: Former junior Indian paddler Anubha makes music by using table tennis ball | More sports news





PANAJI: The world Table tennis (WTT) The organizers of Star Contender Goa considered making music with a table tennis ball to make it interesting for the viewers as the event made history for the sport in the country in multiple ways.

The music is made by former national junior level table tennis player, Anubha Bajaj who makes interesting music using various objects including car parts, drinking coffee and even household objects.

“The table tennis ball only weighs 2.7 grams, so it can be challenging to make music out of it. I completely abandoned the idea at first, but after several attempts and visualizing different shots of table tennis, I got closer to making music that could potentially stimulate a player and boost the atmosphere in the stadium,” said Anubha.

“The depth in the music was created by adding the universal voice of ‘CHO’ – a boisterous exclamation of joy when someone hits a good shot. This is an integral part of the game, unique to the game, and an essential part I am delighted with the response and look forward to contributing more to the game, which has given me so much love and affection,” she added.

WTT Star Contender Goa which was held here at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, was the country’s first tournament under the auspices of WTT. It was organized by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), together with the Government of Goa and STUPA Sport Analytics, the official data partners for WTT.

Sports Authority of Goa and Dream Foundation were the event partners while the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) were the supporting partners of the event.

“We wanted to take advantage of the international tournament, with over 30 countries and over 200 players participating, to showcase India’s diverse talents. We wanted the music to be inspired by the game, so we focused on creating music from a table tennis ball,” said Megha, CEO of STUPA Sport Analytics.

“The reception to the music has been phenomenal, as the table tennis association felt it was close to their hearts, inspired by their game,” she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/sports/more-sports/others/wtt-contender-goa-former-junior-indian-paddler-anubha-creates-music-by-leveraging-table-tennis-ball/articleshow/98535353.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos