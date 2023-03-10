Tigers can’t be tamed in NC State’s defeat





GREENSBORO, NC (AP) –Ian Schieffelin and PJ Hall scored 15 points each, and Clemson pulled away from North Carolina State in the second half to earn an 80-54 victory in a quarterfinal at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday night. Clemson (23-9), the No. 3 seed, will face second-seeded Virginia in the second of Friday night’s semifinals. NC State got off to a strong start and held a nine-point lead midway through the first half, 20-11. The Tigers roared back to take a 39-36 lead going into the break. Chase Hunter hit three straight jumpers to get Clemson up and running in the second half and the Tigers beat the Wolfpack 41-18 in the final 20 minutes. Starting midway through the first half, Clemson scored two points for every point his defense allowed, beating the Wolfpack 69-34. Hall gave Clemson a two-digit lead with a jumper midway through the second half to take a 57–46 lead. Brevin Galloway and Schieffelin hit back-to-back 3-pointers as the Tigers went on a 12-0 run to close the game by a score of 25-8. Hunter finished with 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Clemson. Hunter Tyson contributed a double-double, scored 10 points and hauled in 12 rebounds to establish the Tigers’ 41-28 dominance on the board. DJ Burns Jr. led NC State (23-10) by 12 points. Terquavion Smith scored 11 points and Jack Clark and Jarkel Joiner added 10 each .Scoring Thursday Quarterfinals Game 4 – Clemson (23-9) advances to Friday night’s 9:30 semifinal against second seed Virginia (24-6). The Cavaliers won the only regular season meeting between the teams in Charlottesville on February 28, 64–57. – The Tigers improved to 23-68 all-time in the New York Life ACC Tournament and to 9-27 in tournament games played in Greensboro. Clemson will play in the semifinals of the tournament for the 14th time on Friday night and will attempt to reach the championship game for the third time in the program’s history (previously 1962 and 2008). – Clemson trails in the all-time series versus NC State 105-60, but Friday night’s victory was the Tigers fifth straight in the series and his seventh in the last eight meetings versus Wolfpack. Clemson has won three games this season against NC State by a total of 65 points. – This is the first time Clemson has beaten an ACC opponent by 14 or more points three times in the same season. – Winning margin is Clemson’s second-largest ever in an ACC Tournament game. The school record is 34, set in an 82-48 victory over BC in the 2008 quarters. – Thursday’s meeting was the team’s fourth meeting in the New York Life ACC Tournament in the past seven years. But regularity hasn’t always been the rule in the series. In fact, outright New York Life ACC tournaments were held without a meeting of the two charter members (1964-84). In the span of 21 tournaments from 1989-2009, they met only once: a Tiger first round victory in 1994. – Clemson has won multiple ACC tournament games while being seeded sixth or lower for the second time. The first was in 1962. – The Wolfpack fell to 74-59 all-time in ACC Tournament play and to 28-26 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Clemsons Hunter Tyson, recognized pre-game with the Skip Prosser Award as the ACC Mens Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, delivered his 16th double-double of the season with 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Tyson now ranks seventh in program history for double-doubles in a season. – Chase Hunter’s nine assists for the Tigers on Friday night led all players and was two shy of his career high of 11 set Feb. 22 against Syracuse.

