Full schedule, teams, squads, when and where to watch Everything you need to know





The 2023 edition of LLC will take place in Doha, and three teams – the Indian Maharajas, the Asia Lions and the World Giants – will compete for the top prize. Image credit: Twitter/@shoaib100mph ESSENTIALS The 2023 edition of the Legends League Cricket will take place in Qatar.

A total of three teams are participating in the tournament this year.

The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India. The 2023 edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) will take place this year in Doha, Qatar. The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha will host a total of eight matches between three teams: the Indian Maharajas, the Asia Lions and the World Giants. Former Indian lead-off hitter Gautam Gambhir will lead the Indian team, while the Asia Lions will be led by former Pakistani all-rounder and skipper Shahid Afridi. Along with Afridi, several other Pakistani players such as Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Amir, Sohail Tanvir and Abdul Razzaq are also playing in LLC this year. As for the World Giants, former Australian skipper Aaron Finch, who announced his retirement from T20I cricket last month, will take on leadership duties. The tournament starts on Friday, March 10 and ends on March 20. According to the tournament schedule, each team will play two matches against each other and the team that finishes at the top of the points table will directly qualify for the final, while the second and third place teams will face each other in the eliminator on March 18. It’s here! Finally, the highly anticipated #LLCMasters is upon us! Get ready for 10 days of non-stop th t.co/3b9Qy5C6fg — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2023 Are you ready for the all-new season of the biggest battlefield out there? Watch #LLCT20, starting at 8 p.m. tomorrow t.co/IGP44vpRny — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2023 Back on the field with the boys DAY 1 #pindiexpress #llct20 #legendsleague @SAfridiOfficial t.co/Iz3sCGGPZe — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2023 Turning back the clock with these big boys @sohailmalik614 @ARazzaqPak @SAfridiOfficial @captainmisbahpk on t.co/UlwR1AZjVn — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2023 Competing teams Indian Maharajas

Asia lions

World giants Here is the full schedule for LLC 2023 DATE DAY MATCH NO. TEAM 1 TEAM 2 LOCATION TIME (ACTUAL) 10th of March Friday 1 Indian Maharajas Asia lions West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 8:00 pm 11 March Saturday 2 World giants Indian Maharajas West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 8:00 pm 13 March Monday 3 Asia lions World giants West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 8:00 pm March 14 Tuesday 4 Aisa lions Indian Maharajas West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 8:00 pm Mar. 15 Wednesday 5 Indian Maharajas World giants West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 8:00 pm March 16 Thursday 6 World giants Asia lions West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 8:00 pm 18th of March Saturday 7, Eliminator 2nd placed team 3rd squad West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 8:00 pm 20th of March Monday 8, Final 1st placed team Eliminator winner West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha 8:00 pm Selections: Indian Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (C), Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay, Mohammad Kaif, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Manvinder Bisla, S Sreesanth, Ashok Dinda, Parvinder Awana, Pravin Tambe, Harbhajan Singh and Praveen Kumar. Asiatic Lions: Shahid Afridi (c), Muttiah Muralitharan, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Rajin Saleh, Abdul Razzaq, Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Abdur Razzak, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir , Mohammed Amir World Giants: Aaron Finch (center), Lendl Simmons, Eoin Morgan, Ross Taylor, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Paul Collingwood, Kevin O’Brien, Shane Watson, Albie Morkel, Jacques Kallis, Morne van Wyk, Monty Panesar, Morne Morkel, and Brett Lee Live broadcast channel and streaming platforms The eight matches of LLC 2023 will be broadcast live on India’s Star Sports channel. Fans can also live stream the matches through the Hostar and FanCode apps. The matches are also live on Jio TV for free.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/legends-league-cricket-2023-teams-schedule-squads-live-telecast-channel-star-sports-live-stream-on-hotstar-fancode-jiotv-article-98529560 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos