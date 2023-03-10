BYU Football: Kyle Van Noy is happy to have stayed with BYU. This is why

In the fall of 2010, Kyle Van Noy was an unhappy camper. The promising first-year linebacker from Reno, Nevada, had already sat out the 2009 season after a DUI charge, and despite meeting all of Coach Bronco Mendenhalls’ eligibility requirements, he remained on the sidelines.

A 35-14 defeat at the Air Force was too much.

I remember a player got injured during that game and they ended up throwing him back because they didn’t trust me to play, Van Noy told the Ys Guys this week. That was my last straw. I was done. I thought: I’m going to switch, because this is not it. This is something I’ve never told anyone.

Van Noy met with Mendenhall and stated his intention to leave.

Bronco says, “Give me three weeks and if it doesn’t change I’ll sign your release form and you can come and go as you please,” recalled Van Noy. I waited three weeks. Finally he (defensive coordinator) fired Jamie Hill after the game at Utah State and then I played against San Diego State. I made three plays in a row and didn’t get off the field after that.

Over time, Van Noy became a star at BYU, launching him on a journey that included earning a college degree, meeting his future wife, becoming a father, and winning Super Bowls. His quest will one day be featured in the BYU Athletics Hall of Fame.

It would be great. It’s going to be a cool story because it’s someone who believes in second chances that were second chances, Van Noy said. For those who feel they can’t see the light, I hope they can see the light with me and look at me and say, it doesn’t matter how old I am. This boy went down a path that might not be successful and turned it around and maybe I can too.

To be drafted into the Lions

Detroit selected Van Noy in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. He arrived to watch the Lions build their defense around his former BYU teammate Ziggy Ansah, whom they drafted the previous year.

Former BYU teammates Kyle Van Noy (53) and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah help first responders hold the flag during the national anthem before a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Detroit Lions in Indianapolis, Sunday, September 11, 2016. Jeff Roberson, Associated Press

Ansah walked into the Cougars as a raw talent with little knowledge of the game. Van Noy and the others worked to get him up to speed, which included showing him how to put on his uniform.

You come in (to Detroit) and see one of your best friends in college and he’s the franchise player, Van Noy said. I think: I taught this boy how to play football and I can’t even get on the field.

The Lions’ defensive style left Van Noy benched and battling depression.

We switched roles. I was the franchise player at BYU, Van Noy said. I sat down and watched it bloom. I was happy for him. Do not get me wrong. I’m not a hater, but it was a tough pill to swallow for me because of the competitor that I am.

On a second chance

I will never forget it. It was October 25, 2016, at 1 a.m., Van Noy said. I got a call from the Lions GM (Bob Quin) telling me I was traded and that he appreciated everything I had done for the franchise. Before he hung up, I asked him, Yo, where did I trade to? He said: The patriots. Click. That was it.

Van Noy was at the New England training facility at 5 a.m. the next morning and on the practice field that afternoon, where he met his new head coach, Bill Belichick.

He said: Van Noy! and waved to me during a special team drill, Van Noy recalled. Let me tell you something. I always get my boys. You’ve been one of my boys since you came out of college. I’m sorry I couldn’t get you into the design, but I get it!

Just like that, after all the ups and downs in Detroit, Van Noy got a second chance.

To have one of the greatest defensive minds to coach football gave me that confidence and instantly roused it. Everything that happened before didn’t matter, he said. I had a clean slate, and I went from there.

New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy warms up during practice, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. According to Van Noy, coach Bill Belichick said to him when he arrived on the team, One of my guys since you got out of college. I’m sorry I couldn’t get you into the design, but I get it! Steven Senne, Associated Press

Moments later, Van Noy entered the field with the starting defense.

I’m one-on-one with (going back) James White and I paid a lot of attention to him, Van Noy said. The ball swings right past my head. I feel the air go past my ear hole and somehow White catches it. I turned around and Tom Brady smiled at me as if to say, Yeah, you’re playing with the GOAT now. It was so great!

Van Noy won two Super Bowls with Brady, including the biggest come-from-behind win in Super Bowl history against Atlanta in 2017. Tom is like an older brother. It’s just amazing to be a part of his journey and help him achieve what he set out to achieve, which is seven Super Bowls.

Crossing paths with former Cougars

With a growing number of former Cougars in the NFL, they often come face to face. As a defender, Van Noy’s job is to take on Taysom Hill, Tyler Allgeier, Zach Wilson and Jamaal Williams and have fun doing it.

I talked a lot of nonsense when I was younger, Van Noy said. As I got older I thought I should conserve my energy to go to the next play.

Most alumni visits take place after the game, but occasionally the light-hearted Van Noy can’t resist.

I didn’t say anything to Tyler during our game, but we talked afterwards. I saw Danny (Sorensen) and Taysom during the preseason. That was cool. I talked to Taysom a lot, Van Noy said. I played against Jamaal when he was with the Packers. It was nice talking to him. I poked him in the ear hole and put my finger in his nose. If Fred (Warner) runs onto the field, I’ll come out too late and bump into him and say, Watch where you’re going! It’s fun to play with friends and teammates like this.

On free agency

Van Noy will become a free agent on March 15. He said there are several Super Bowl candidates interested in his talents, but he’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Leading up to last month’s Super Bowl, Van Noy worked as an analyst for NFL Network.

It’s something I really enjoy. I believe I will do that in the next chapter when my career comes to an end, he said. However, I still have a lot of juice in the tank. What (they do) is not easy, even though some people who are armchair analysts or armchair strategists think it is easy. I want them to get off the couch with the remote and come try it. They would stutter quite a bit.

Preparing for Big 12

BYU this week kicked off the first week of spring training ahead of the Cougars’ inaugural season in the Big 12. For Van Noy, spring is where he perfected his craft.

I always saw it as an opportunity to get better at the passing game, he said. Here I worked on understanding zone defense, understanding where to take risks, reading the quarterback’s eyes and moving with him.

Van Noy believes more name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities is an area where BYU needs to improve to attract the necessary talent.

Kalani (Sitake) deserves it, he said. He has been a great coach when he had talented players.

Van Noy also wants to see more heart, something he traveled to Provo to express during a face-to-face meeting with the team ahead of last year’s game against East Carolina.

I was tired of seeing good players not play hard enough and represent those who had come before them and sacrificed everything to play in this school, he said. They didn’t play with enough heart. They lost that weekend, but you could see a difference in how they played together and cheered for each other. It was cool to watch that group of guys finally get together and go to a bowling game.

About priorities

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy (a former Miss Utah) live in Los Angeles with their two young children, Trae and Giavanna.

BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy and Miss Utah Marissa Powell announced their engagement on Twitter. Kyle Van Noy Twitter account

Marissa is the best partner I could ever have. She sacrificed her career for mine, Van Noy said. She could have been one of the greatest models in the world. All her friends are models. She gave up that opportunity to be my biggest support system. Without her I wouldn’t be where I am today.

Van Noy is 32 years old enough to know better, but young enough to learn a thing or two, especially from his children.

For me, I think it’s a little bit different because I’m adopted and it’s the first time I’ve met someone who has some DNA like me, a personality like me, Van Noy said. So the joy I experience is seeing my son achieve something, whether it’s potty training. The joy we got when he finally got it. I had it over my shoulder like we’d won a soccer game as I ran around while my wife was jumping up and down with our daughter. That he is so proud, that’s what matters.

As for football, it is still a high priority, but it is no longer at the top. Trae and Giavanna have taught Van Noy that it’s not everything. It used to be everything to me. It still means a lot, but my family means more, he said. It used to be football, faith and family. It has changed a lot. My life revolves around them.

For Van Noy, so much of what he’s become can be traced back to a decision to stay at BYU and make the most of a second chance, even as his untamed spirit wanted to escape.

I am grateful, he said. It was good for me to be in that environment, and it was good for other people. I was different. I’ve got a little pep. I speak my mind and I’m not afraid. I think some people are terrified of that.

Van Noy’s persona will serve him well in the broadcast booth, but for now his focus is still on the field and finding a new team to play for. Whoever it is, he’s getting a seasoned family man with a champion tribe that’s a far cry from the hapless camper who sat in Mendenhall’s office and wanted to leave early.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy before a game on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Denver. Van Noy becomes a free agent on March 15 and will weigh his options. David Zalubowski, Associated Press

