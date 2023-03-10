Sports
Women’s Tennis Host Chicago State on Friday
Eastern Illinois women’s tennis is back in action this week as the Panthers host Chicago State at the Danville Tennis Center on Friday, starting at 2:30 p.m. EIU won three straight games last week to improve to 7-7 on the season.
The Panthers won a pair of games at the Danville Tennis Center against Millikin before winning IUPUI on Sunday night.
Elizaveta Bukraba-Ulanova was named OVC Player of the Week after the week he earned the honor for the second time this season. Madeline Monroy And Brittany Steven were named OVC Doubles Team of the Week for their efforts, honoring them for the second time this season.
Bukraba-Ulanova improved to 10–4 on the season as she tied with Grace Summers for third in the EIU record book with a career-high 23 wins at No. 2 singles. She has 33 singles wins in her four-year EIU career.
Monroy and Steven improved to 8-5 in doubles this season and went 3-0 to No. 2 in doubles last week. They are tied for the team leader in doubles wins with Bukraba-Ulanova and Christine Gouws who have eight wins at No. 1 doubles.
In singles, Monroy has the longest active win streak for the Panthers with five consecutive singles wins. Monroy is 7-7 on the season, last losing on February 18 at Bradley. She has won between No. 3 and No. 5 in the singles ranking five times in a row.
EIU meets Chicago State for the 22nd time, with the Panthers leading the all-time series 17-4. CSU won last year’s game and will go into the weekend 7-11 this season.
EIU travels for a Spring Break game in Florida early next week before opening the Ohio Valley Conference at home next weekend.
