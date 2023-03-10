Sports
Essex boys’ hockey reigns, claim 18th title
The Essex High School boys’ hockey team returned to Gutterson Fieldhouse as champions.
Nine seniors short of graduation, the Hornets overhauled the defense: playing behind Ian Boutin, their all-state goalie.
And Essex left Gutterson Fieldhouse, following Boutin’s game, once again the kings of boy hockey.
It could have gone either way any day, and we just had to play comfortably in awkward situations, said Essex coach Chris Line. I think that was a good example.
Boutin, who did not start in last year’s championship game, declined 15 shots to secure a shutout to No. back titles against the Green Knights 2-0 on Wednesday night.
To go through the adversity he went through last year and then be able to come back to this point. And that he closes the door. I couldn’t be prouder of a child, Line said. We had a lot of depth, I didn’t know what top quality we would have, but I knew we had Ian in the back of the net.
With limited scoring opportunities against two of the state’s leading goaltenders, Essex gained a power play advantage with 7:37 left when Rice was called for a cross-check, only the fourth penalty of the game.
Honestly, we’re a third-period team all year round, Line said. We tend to seize the opportunity.
Gavin Blondin shot for the championship opportunity. As the puck spun forward just inside the blue line, Blondin uncorked a one-time timer a few seconds into the power play.
I got the puck and the top guy was off me on the PK, I saw the track so I just ripped it and went in, Blondin said.
Boutin and the Essex defense, which had 13 blocked shots, were prepared for Rice’s response.
I was just worried about finishing the game, Boutin said. I knew they would come out hard after that goal. I knew we had some work to do, so just ready for the next few minutes.
Related:Spaulding completes undefeated season to claim first girls’ DI hockey state title
Three minutes later, Boutin took his chance on Gutterson when Rice countered with Matthew Senesac’s shot. Boutin saw through the mess on the crease with a pad save, the rebound went to Brendan Patterson and the return went just inches wide of the right post.
I was concerned for a moment, but once I realized he went wide, I had to get ready for the next one, Boutin said.
This was the third meeting between Essex (four titles in six years) and Rice at Gutterson since 2019. The Hornets, who won their 18th overall title, triumphed in every final game against the Green Knights.
They score on that power play and that’s the difference, said Rice coach Jerry Tarrant. We’ve had good battles with Essex over the last few years. This was another. It’s just, we don’t seem to be winning the big one when it comes down to it and that’s disappointing, I feel really bad for our seniors and all the guys.
We had plenty of time for puck possession in their zone and just a few deflections that went wide inside but didn’t get the luck of the puck.
Essex sealed the win on Brendan DuBray’s open net goal with about a minute left. DuBray collected the puck in Rice’s offensive zone, pushed it forward and beat the Green Knights into space for the score.
Rice goalkeeper Andrew Libby made 20 saves. Essex held a 24-23 lead in faceoffs. Rice had 13 penalty minutes for Essex’s four.
We were lucky that DuBray was able to race a little bit faster and get that second clincher ahead of us, because it wasn’t over, Line said.
Essex walks BFA-St. Albans (20) for most state championships.
The two best teams in the state, two best goalkeepers in the state, it goes into the third 0-0, Line said. It could have gone either way.
Join theVermont Varsity InsiderFacebook group onhttps://bit.ly/2MGSfvX.
Contact Jacob [email protected] Follow on Twitter:@ByJacobRousseau
|
Sources
2/ https://www.burlingtonfreepress.com/story/sports/high-school/varsityinsider/2023/03/09/vermont-h-s-hockey-essex-boys-hockey-reigns-claims-18th-title/69984633007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What’s going on with the stars of Coyote Ugly?
- Essex boys’ hockey reigns, claim 18th title
- Diagnostic model for autoimmune hepatitis in unknown liver injury based on noninvasive clinical data
- UPDATE 4-Xi lands third term as China’s president amid many challenges
- Women’s Tennis Host Chicago State on Friday
- Mediterranean diet and mind diet may reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease
- According to experts, the increase in flu cases is an annual phenomenon.Emphasis on prevention with masks and cough etiquette
- BYU Football: Kyle Van Noy is happy to have stayed with BYU. This is why
- How to Calm Your Racing Thoughts at Night
- ‘I wish I had it like this’: See users’ reactions to the new viral beauty filter
- Council supports No Tobacco Day 2023 – Rotherham Metropolitan Council
- Why AI needs a human-first mindset