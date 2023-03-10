Essex boys’ hockey reigns, claim 18th title

The Essex High School boys’ hockey team returned to Gutterson Fieldhouse as champions.

Nine seniors short of graduation, the Hornets overhauled the defense: playing behind Ian Boutin, their all-state goalie.

And Essex left Gutterson Fieldhouse, following Boutin’s game, once again the kings of boy hockey.

It could have gone either way any day, and we just had to play comfortably in awkward situations, said Essex coach Chris Line. I think that was a good example.

Boutin, who did not start in last year’s championship game, declined 15 shots to secure a shutout to No. back titles against the Green Knights 2-0 on Wednesday night.

To go through the adversity he went through last year and then be able to come back to this point. And that he closes the door. I couldn’t be prouder of a child, Line said. We had a lot of depth, I didn’t know what top quality we would have, but I knew we had Ian in the back of the net.

With limited scoring opportunities against two of the state’s leading goaltenders, Essex gained a power play advantage with 7:37 left when Rice was called for a cross-check, only the fourth penalty of the game.

Honestly, we’re a third-period team all year round, Line said. We tend to seize the opportunity.

Gavin Blondin shot for the championship opportunity. As the puck spun forward just inside the blue line, Blondin uncorked a one-time timer a few seconds into the power play.

I got the puck and the top guy was off me on the PK, I saw the track so I just ripped it and went in, Blondin said.

Boutin and the Essex defense, which had 13 blocked shots, were prepared for Rice’s response.

I was just worried about finishing the game, Boutin said. I knew they would come out hard after that goal. I knew we had some work to do, so just ready for the next few minutes.

Related:Spaulding completes undefeated season to claim first girls’ DI hockey state title

Three minutes later, Boutin took his chance on Gutterson when Rice countered with Matthew Senesac’s shot. Boutin saw through the mess on the crease with a pad save, the rebound went to Brendan Patterson and the return went just inches wide of the right post.

I was concerned for a moment, but once I realized he went wide, I had to get ready for the next one, Boutin said.

This was the third meeting between Essex (four titles in six years) and Rice at Gutterson since 2019. The Hornets, who won their 18th overall title, triumphed in every final game against the Green Knights.

They score on that power play and that’s the difference, said Rice coach Jerry Tarrant. We’ve had good battles with Essex over the last few years. This was another. It’s just, we don’t seem to be winning the big one when it comes down to it and that’s disappointing, I feel really bad for our seniors and all the guys.

We had plenty of time for puck possession in their zone and just a few deflections that went wide inside but didn’t get the luck of the puck.

Essex sealed the win on Brendan DuBray’s open net goal with about a minute left. DuBray collected the puck in Rice’s offensive zone, pushed it forward and beat the Green Knights into space for the score.

Rice goalkeeper Andrew Libby made 20 saves. Essex held a 24-23 lead in faceoffs. Rice had 13 penalty minutes for Essex’s four.

We were lucky that DuBray was able to race a little bit faster and get that second clincher ahead of us, because it wasn’t over, Line said.

Essex walks BFA-St. Albans (20) for most state championships.

The two best teams in the state, two best goalkeepers in the state, it goes into the third 0-0, Line said. It could have gone either way.

