Djokovic’s absence from Indian Wells will not weaken the eventual winner’s performance, says Fritz





The absence of world number one Novak Djokovic from the Indian Wells pitch will not diminish the performance of eventual tournament winner, defending champion Taylor Fritz said. A year ago, the Southern California native captured the biggest title of his career in a tie without the Serb, who has been banned from entering the US for his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. I see it as a bit the same as last year, Fritz said on the sidelines of a Maestro Dobel Tequila event on Wednesday. No Novak, but at the end of the day no one will look back at this tournament in 10, 20 years and say, well, there’s an asterisk there because these people didn’t play, he said. If you win Indian Wells, you win Indian Wells. However, Fritz acknowledged that Djokovic’s no-show opens up opportunities for others as the 22-time Grand Slam winner has lifted the trophy five times. Fritz, the world number five US top man, said he is trying not to put too much pressure on himself to defend his title at the event where he grew up and that he will take it game by game. And he has nothing but fond memories of last year when he overcame an ankle injury and defeated Spanish great Rafa Nadal in the final. Last year he won this tournament, it really couldn’t have happened in a better place, he said. It was such a great moment and I have a lot of confidence to play here. It feels like home. While Djokovic, Nadal and the now-retired Roger Federer had won 13 of 14 titles from 2004 to 2017, Fritz said players were now emerging from the shadows of tennis Big Three, and he wouldn’t be surprised if one of his compatriots claims the Masters 1000 title. We have so many good American players, he said. Tommy (Paul), so far this year, he’s been playing great. Frances (Tiafoe) is also going to have a great year. I think Sebi (Korda) is going to have a great year. These are exciting times.

