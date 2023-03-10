Sports
No. 8 Arizona pulls away from Stanford, reaches Pac-12 Semis
LAS VEGAS– Stanford had already defeated No. 8 Arizona in its only meeting of the season, and Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd was not at all surprised that the cardinal was a tough one on Thursday night.
Behind a balanced scoring offense and a late run, the Wildcats finally stopped Stanford and won the Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals 95-84.
“We knew it was going to be a challenge,” said Lloyd. “Their size matches us pretty well. They tend to shoot against us really at the right time, and they just kept doing that over and over again. Our guys stuck with it.”
Omar Ballo scored 24 points, Cedric Henderson Jr. had 23 and Azuolas Tubelis Added 20 for the Wildcats (26-6). They play Friday night in the state of Arizona or Southern California.
Point guard Kerr crisis injured a shoulder in the first half, and Lloyd said he didn’t expect to have him after the break, but Kriisa played 15 minutes into the second half.
Lloyd won his 59th game at Arizona, an NCAA record for most wins in a coach’s first two seasons. Former North Carolina coach Bill Guthridge had the previous mark.
“To pass Bill Guthridge is even a little extra special honor for me, Lloyd said. “I thought I was never going to leave Gonzaga, and I was totally okay with that. I jokingly told people, “Hey, I’ll just be the next Bill Guthridge. He was Dean Smitha’s right-hand man. I’ll be Mark Few’s right-hand man and maybe get a few years to be the head coach at the end of my career .'”
Lloyd improved his record in Las Vegas with the Wildcats to 7-0, including going 6-0 at the T-Mobile Arena. They are the defending champions of the tournament.
Courtney Ramey had 15 points for Arizona, which used a 12-2 run to take a 92-78 lead. The Wildcats shot 64%.
Spencer Jones led Stanford (14-19) with 22 points, Brandon Angel had 19, Michael Jones scored 13 and Harrison Ingram finished with 12.
The Cardinal didn’t make it easy for Arizona, who came into the game after losing two of three to go 3-3 over the previous six. In addition, Stanford had won three of the four participating in this game and claimed its only meeting of the season, 88-79 on February 11.
Stanford threatened to sweep the season series, absorbing Arizona runs of 15-2 and 14-3 in the first half and 10-0 in the second to stay in striking distance for most of the game.
That’s just kind of growing our team,” said Spencer Jones. “We’ve been talking about that all season, our ability to handle runs like that. Every team is going to run, and credit to Coach, he really instilled that in us even though we failed at it at the beginning of the season. So we started to hit back and that was the key.”
THE BIG IMAGE
Stanford: Seventh-year coach Jerod Haase will soon find out if he will return for an eighth year. He was given a lifeline to return after last season, but the Cardinal has taken a step back from that 16-16 record. Stanford’s only postseason appearance under Haase was the 2018 NIT. Haase spoke as if looking forward to next season, saying, “Record-wise, it’s not good enough. That’s for me to sort that out.”
Arizona: The Wildcats controlled the inside, beating Stanford 54-22 from the court. That strategy defies the current wisdom that games are won and lost from the 3-point line. It’s not that Arizona is averse to shooting the 3, but in this game the Wildcats knew the Cardinal couldn’t match.
NEXT ONE
Stanford: The season is over.
Arizona: The Wildcats will play in the semifinals on Friday night.
