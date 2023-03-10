Chants, linked arms and a batmobile in Ahmedabad:





Captains Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith walk onto the podium and accept team caps from Modi and Albanese. The unlikely quartet link delivers a celebratory view of cricket and financial friendship. Next comes the centerpiece: a lap of honor for Modi and Albanians in a batmobile or chariot adorned with a pair of cricket bats, as the swords behind the Game of Thrones seat of power. They greet a crowd of about 50,000 spectators, delaying the toss by about seven minutes. It reminds of the infamous Batmobile into which Angry Anderson erupted Bound for glory at the 1991 AFL Grand Final. The unlikely quartet: Smith, Albanese, Modi and Rohit. Credit:AP To his relief on a typically hot day in Ahmedabad, Steve Smith wins the coin toss. When the teams are finally allowed back on the ground, it’s up to each XI to shake hands with their respective Prime Minister, as Queen Elizabeth II so often did at Lords Tests. Albanians, getting into the absurd spirit of things, then deign to take up arms with the Australian team for the playing of the national anthem. So far during his tenure, Albanese has avoided some of the cringer moments of the crossover between sports and politics associated with his predecessor Scott Morrison. But this is a real blur of lines.

Finally, as the stage is broken down, the batmobile removed, and the press gallery journalists and consular staff make their way to the next whistle stop, the test match begins more or less on time. Travis Head takes over the opening from Mohammed Shami, with Usman Khawaja at the non-striker’s end. Befitting a spectacle so far removed from the usual scale of things, or the respectful distance between sports and politics, the first pitch is a wide one. Sports weekend news, results and expert analysis are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

