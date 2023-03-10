Global Youth Share Thoughts on China’s Democracy – Opinion





Since democracy in China was a frequent topic of discussion during this year's two sessions, we interviewed a number of international students studying in Beijing to get their perspective. "I think that Chinese democracy can become a model for other countries, because the Chinese model of democracy shows that we can find many different ways than the Western ones to create values ​​and identity and to preserve traditions," said Gaia Vattiato, a student from Italy, currently studying at Beijing Language and Culture University. "I think Western and Chinese democracies are the same in that they give the people power to make their own decisions, but the way it happens, the way people vote is a little bit different," Andreea Diana said. Manolache, a student from Romania, is currently studying at Tsinghua University. "We need to understand that certain things work in certain countries, and in other countries it might not work the same way. So I think it's really not a good point of view to point the finger." Daria Gerasimenko, a Russian student at Tsinghua University, said, "China values ​​inclusiveness very much," pointing out that China values ​​the young generation, especially the voice of the youth. "China is home to 56 ethnic groups, each with its own distinctive cultural beliefs and customs. Despite being a large complex country, China remains a remarkably safe country, with a safety rate comparable to that of Switzerland or Japan," says student Ahmedov Javohir. from Tajikistan is currently studying at Tsinghua University. Tom Joseph Scheuer, an American student studying at Tsinghua University, said that as a professional table tennis player, he has noticed how easy access to sports facilities enriches people's lives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202303/10/WS640a9211a31057c47ebb3886.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

