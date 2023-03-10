Men’s Lacrosse goes to #18 North Carolina for Saturday Clash





PROVISION, RI The Brown Bears (3-1, 0-0 Ivy League) look set for four straight wins as they take on the 18th-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2, 1-0 ACC) Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill, North . carolina. Saturday’s game kicks off at 12 noon at Dorrance Field and will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. EXPLORE THE BEARS Brown heads into the weekend with a 3-1 overall record and a three-game winning streak after starting the season with a loss to Quinnipiac. The Bears have won against Providence College, Vermont and Stony Brook.

Brown receives votes in all three national polls after starting the season ranked in all three polls.

Brown’s offense averages 15.50 goals per game and ranks second in the conference and eighth in the NCAA. Devon McLane leads the team with 13 goals and 21 points. Three other Bears have double-digit points this season.

Brown allows 10.50 goals per game to rank third in the Ivy League and 19th in the NCAA. Keeper Connor Theriault has a .523 save percentage and 10.58 goals against average in four starts.

Brown's .595 win percentage at the faceoff X ranks second in the Ivy League and eighth in the NCAA going into the weekend. Senior Matthew Gunty leads the Bears to 12th in the NCAA among players with at least 50 faceoffs with a .614 winning percentage (62-101).

Brown ranks second in the Ivy League and third in the nation with a clear score of .943. EXPLORING THE TAR HEELS North Carolina goes into the weekend with a 3-2 overall record and 1-0 ACC mark.

The Tar Heels are ranked 13th in the nation according to the US Lacrosse Magazine poll, 15th according to the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll, and 18th in the USILA Coaches Poll.

UNC averages 13.60 goals per game, ranking 18th in the nation.

Graduate student Logan McGovern, a former Bryant Bulldog, leads the team with 12 goals, eight assists and 20 points.

Behind McGovern, Sean Goldsmith (10-3-13) and Lance Tillman (6-7-13) have double-digit points.

UNC’s man-up offense has five goals in 10 attempts to get into the middle of the NCAA.

Defensively, UNC allows 8.00 goals per game to become the second best in the nation.

Junior goaltender Collin Krieg has a .588 save percentage and 8.42 goals against average in five starts. His goals against ranks third and his save percentage ranks eighth in the NCAA.

UNC wins about half of all faceoffs to get into the middle of the NCAA. Senior Andrew Tyeryaris 55-for-98 (.561) with X this season with 27 ground balls.

The Tar Heels clear the ball at .901 and rank 13th in the nation. Opponents clear the ball at .798 against UNC. WITHIN THE SERIES Saturday marks the fifth meeting between Brown and North Carolina in a series dating back to 1985.

Brown is looking for his first win in the series after falling 14-11 a season ago. HIGH-FLYING BEARS Brown’s offense averages 15.50 goals per game, ranking second in the Ivy League and eighth in the NCAA.

Brown’s 5.00 scoring margin is second in the conference and ninth in the NCAA.

Brown leads the Ivy League and ranks second in the nation with 10.50 assists per game.

Brown’s 26.00 points per game leads the conference and ranks fourth in the NCAA. CLEAR PLAY Brown’s .943 clear rate ranks second in the Ivy League and third in the nation.

Brown has only five failed clears on 87 attempts.

Penn (.967) and Georgetown (.966) rank above the Bears. CLEAR EYES Brown’s .328 shot percentage ranks third in the Ivy League and 18th in the NCAA.

The Bears have fired at least 44 shots in every game this season. LONG ISLAND DUB Brown scored eight of the opening nine goals en route to a 17-12 victory over Stony Brook last weekend for a third straight win in 2023.

Aidan McLane recorded five goals and seven points, both career highs, in the win.

Connor Theriault recorded 10 saves.

recorded 10 saves. Matthew Gunty went 19-for-30 on the throw-in X to score his first goal of the season and second of his career. KELLY KELLY Junior Jack Kelly recorded his second consecutive hat-trick in victory over Stony Brook (March 4).

The Zionsville, Indiana native scored a career-high four goals and five points against the Seawolves.

Kelly’s seven goals are tied for third on the team and he is one of four Bears with 10 or more points this season. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

