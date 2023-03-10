Brutal environment: Agar is returned from India





PICTURE: After failing to make the playing XI in the first two Tests, Ashton Agar was sent back home from the India tour. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Left arm spinner Ashton Agar is not harboring “feeling ill” after being sent back from the Indian Test tour without a match, as he knows it is “brutal” in top-level cricket. Agar had landed in India as one of the senior spinners in the Australian squad but returned home after failing to find a place in the XI for the first two Tests with unrestricted off spinner Todd Murphy and left arm Matthew Kuhnemann preferred to him . The 29-year-old responded by picking up five wickets for Western Australia in the Marsh Cup final against South Australia. “I felt like I wasn’t bowling as well as I needed to be. It’s a very clear direction for me now to work on it and improve,” Agar told ESPNcricinfo. “I don’t have any ill will or bad feelings at all. I’m very well supported in that (Australian) camp and they’ve been in constant contact with me, so it’s all good. “I’ve been a professional cricketer for ten years now, so I’m much more resilient than when I started. It’s a tough game, it’s an unforgiving environment, and that’s how it should be, because it’s the pinnacle of the sport.” Agar has taken nine wickets in five Tests and went wicketless against South Africa in the SCG Test in January. In limited overs cricket he has claimed 66 wickets. “I don’t have much cricket ahead of me. I’ve put my name in the ring for The Hundred… I’d love to play cricket in the winter. But the next big goal is the World Cup,” he said. said. Despite his modest numbers in the longest format, Agar is not ready to give up red-ball cricket. “I’ve always wanted to play for Australia as much as I can, in whatever format, and just take my chances when they come,” he said. “Of course I still want to play for Australia in all forms. But my focus is only on cricket, you just play what’s in front of you and you try to do the best you can.” Agar will be back in India for the ODI leg, which begins on March 17, and hopes the three-match series will help him secure his place for the country’s upcoming World Cup. “(Adam Zampa) Zamps is entrenched as the white-ball spinner. It all depends on what we’re doing – playing two spinners or just one,” Agar said of Australia’s potential World Cup make-up. “When I play I usually hit eight and try to get my ten overs out. I’m definitely looking forward to the World Cup.”

