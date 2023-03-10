Top 25 Transfer Portal Classes for 2023 Featured by Colorado, LSU





This week, 247Sports updated the transfer player ratings for 2023, changing the country’s top 25 transfer classes a bit heading into the new season. The portal reopens in May, and many of these teams may not be done recruiting talent after seeing what they’ve got in spring training. Several programs within the top 25 nationally and programs with brand new coaching staff crawled into the talent portal this cycle, immediately meeting the needs of entry-level positions. When you sign a multi-year entry or depth addition from another college program, you kind of know what you’re getting, rather than taking a chance on a freshman to make an impact on your program. And with specific skill positions like quarterback and edge rusher, the transition period is expected to be minimal. Besides, you’ll notice from this updated ranking that it should come as no surprise that many of the country’s elites already have impressive rosters and only use the portal for a need here or there. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news, including live college commitments. Here’s a look at the country’s top 25 transfer classes over the 2023 cycle according to 247Sports’ updated ranking:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://247sports.com/LongFormArticle/College-football-rankings-Top-25-transfer-portal-classes-for-2023-highlighted-by-Colorado-LSU-205993300/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

