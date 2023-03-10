National table tennis team to Djibouti





The national table tennis team heads to Djibouti to compete against 14 other countries in the Eastern Africa Regional Senior Championships from March 9-12. The team departed in two batches on Wednesday, with the men’s team of three departing at 4:25 a.m., while the women’s team of three also departed at 11:55 a.m. aboard Ethiopian Airways. The team consists of Achuma Benjamin (Ndejje University), Samuel Ankunda Mwesigwa (Kibuli SSS) and Imran Luwooza (Mbogo College). The women are from Kibuli SSS and Shanitah Namaala from Mbogo High School. Uganda’s participation in the championships now qualifies the country for further participation in international events, including the Africa Senior Championships, the World Table Tennis Championships, the Olympic Games and the All-Africa Games (postponed to early 2024), according to the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) President, Robert Jjagwe. Sam Mbabazi is part of the team. Photo by Silvano Kibuuka “We thank God for helping us secure the players participation as it would have been extremely devastating and in some ways catastrophic if they had not taken part in this very important qualifier for the upcoming events. As UTTA, we extend our sincere thanks to NCS General Secretary Bernard Ogwel and Chairman Ambrose Tashobya,” commented Jjagwe. He also thanked the Uganda Olympic Committee for the assistance provided to the team through its general secretary, Beatrice Ayikoru, and President Donald Rukare for the timely assistance that made the team’s journey possible. Jjagwe is also the president of the ITTF East Africa region, which has 14 member states. The regional tournament begins with team events and continues with singles on Saturday. The teams each lacked one player due to financial constraints. Uganda’s representatives were selected through a round-robin mini-tournament that pitted 11 men and 11 women from the Super League division against each other on Sunday.

