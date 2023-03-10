Men’s Tennis Travels to Starkville to Complete Road Swing – Texas A&M Athletics





STARKVILLE, Mrs. The No. 39 men’s tennis team stays on track to beat No. 18 Mississippi State, Saturday, March 11, at the AJ Pitts Tennis Center with first serve at noon The Aggies (6-7, 1-2 SEC) last battled No. 7 Georgia and lost to the Bulldogs (5-2) after a stellar performance in doubles. Freshly ranked No. 78 Noah Schachter / Trey Hilderbrand defeated one of the best doubles teams in the country in No. 11 Ethan Quinn/Trent Bryde (6-2) on court 1. Raphael Perot / Julius Perego backed up the lane 1 result with a lane 3 win of their own as the pair defeated Blake Croyder / Britton Johnston (7-5) to claim the opening point of the game. The Bulldogs responded by winning five of six singles jobs but No. 100 Peter Rollins was a highlight for the Maroon & White as he secured a ranked victory over No. 101 Teodor Giusca on lane 5 (6-4, 4-6, 6-4). “We have another tough SEC road test on Saturday against Mississippi State,” head coach said Steve Denton . “They just pulled off a thrilling 4-3 victory with a strong Auburn team [Thursday], and I’m sure they’ll feel good about themselves afterwards. Our job is to go to Starkville and beat them, and hopefully we can do that.” A&M always has a commanding lead over the Bulldogs, 11-5, and has performed well in recent games as it is currently on a three game winning streak. The teams have met four times in Starkville, with the Aggies coming out victorious in three of those four encounters. Team captain Schachter leads the Aggies by leading by example from court 1 in both singles and doubles. He has four ranked singles wins this season, including two top-30 wins over LSU’s Ronald Hohmann and Kentucky’s Liam Draxl. In the game against Georgia, he and Hilderbrand got their first win as a pair and hope to build on that momentum in Starkville. Fans can follow Saturday’s action with live streaming or live stats via Mississippi State’s website. TEAM NOTES Court 1 leads the Aggies in singles with a .727 winning percentage.

Noah Schachter pace A&M with four ranked wins in doubles this season.

pace A&M with four ranked wins in doubles this season. Every Aggie participating in a doubles match this season has a singles win (11 players).

Schachter has two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

Raphael Perot has the team’s most singles wins in doubles matches with seven.

has the team’s most singles wins in doubles matches with seven. Noah Schachter / Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with double match eight double wins. FOLLOW THE AGGIES For more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis, visit 12thman.com. Fans can keep up with the A&M men’s tennis team Facebook, Instagramand on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

