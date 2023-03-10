Sports
Springfield, Mo., awarded Arena League football team
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) – The Arena League awarded Springfield a football league franchise starting in 2024.
NFL Hall of Famer and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown announced the decision Thursday. He will serve as Commissioner of the Leagues.
We are excited to bring an innovative form of this great game to communities across the country, Brown said. We’re ready to shake things up!
The new team in Springfield will play in an arena under construction at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds.
Springfield is the first of four teams to make up the league with three other teams to be named in the coming weeks.
Other cities in the race include Little Rock, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Waterloo (Iowa), Rockford (Illinois), Dubuque (Iowa), Duluth (Minnesota), Wichita Falls (Texas), and Rochester (Minnesota). League officials say they want to keep the other franchises in the same region to save on travel costs.
Why Springfield was chosen as the very first member of the new indoor league?
After visiting several Chambers of Commerce groups and mayors and touring potential arenas, the reception we received from the good folks of Springfield was by far the most welcoming, said Tommy Benizio, a consultant for The Arena League.
The new league has so far made a three-year commitment to allow the Springfield franchise to play its games at the Wilson Logistics Arena currently under construction at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. The new multi-purpose facility, which replaces the old cattle arena, can accommodate about 4,500 football fans and the chance to host AL games has excited officials.
It’s amazing, said Ozark Empire Fairgrounds General Manager Casey Owen. We’re honest people, so we know we can do livestock shows, expos, and stuff like that. But we never thought we would get the chance to do something like this. Our ultimate goal is to experience something there 52 weekends a year.
Here’s a look at the competition:
- June-August schedule
- 10-game schedule (8 regular seasons, 2 preseason)
- Field of 50 meters
- 6 players on the field with a selection of 15 players
- Play clock of 20 seconds
- Interactive fan experience
Brown explained that the interactive fan experience means fans can listen to the play-calling between the coaches and the players.
And then there’s my favorite part, because I’ve had some issues with officials over the years, he added. At the end of the match, the fans can rate the referees. As players and coaches we are judged, so let’s put them in the spotlight too.
The new Springfield franchise will reveal a logo, team colors and uniforms in the coming months, but from now until early April, you can vote on what the mascot should be.
CLICK HERE to enter a competition for the new name.
I want everyone to vote on what the team should be called, Benizio told the crowd. Anyone know about the great cobra scare of 1953? I thought that was cool. And I love Route 66. Or how about The Cashew Chickens? Maybe not a good football name?
The Arena League says it will be looking for young players coming out of college who want to get noticed by the more established leagues.
In other words, it is a developmental system similar to minor league baseball.
You have the Canadian Football League, which is probably the equivalent of AAA baseball compared to the NFL, Brown explained. Then you also have the XFL and the USFL. So we tried to take our kids to that next level.
There are just a lot of great players who were briefly on an NFL team and went through training camp before being released, Benizio added. Here’s a second chance to get those stats and put together a highlight reel that will help them use the Arena League as a springboard to return to the NFL.
Over the years there have been numerous indoor and outdoor football leagues that have come and gone and there is even another entity called Arena League that will start in 2024 with 16 members.
So the new indoor soccer effort that Springfield is a part of will face a lot of competition in its bid to survive and thrive.
But the message delivered at the first press conference was about the potential for the community.
This is about tourism, said Springfield team advisor Kirk Elmquist, a longtime administrator of several sports operations in the Ozarks. The more bodies we bring here, the more revenue we would generate for our marketplace. We have visionaries putting together this arena and we have to get behind them. We must all be plow horses in this effort. Don’t get in the car.
The team is now accepting deposits (starting at $10 per seat) on season tickets that start at $90. Individual game tickets cost about $15 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. You can go to www.ALspringfield.com for more information.
Send an email to report a correction or typo digital [email protected]
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.
|
