Men’s tennis falls in road battle with No. 7 Georgia – Texas A&M Athletics





ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 39 Texas A&M men’s tennis team fell to the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs (2-5), Thursday, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. The Maroon & White (6-7, 1-2 SEC) opened the doubles with a quick win on court 1. 78 Noah Schachter / Trey Hilderbrand defeated No. 11 Ethan Quinn/Trent Bryde (6-2), opening the door to the double. Julius Perego / Raphael Perot answered the call with a points win on lane 3 against Blake Croyder/Britton Johnston (7-5). Momentum shifted in favor of the Bulldogs (9-5, 3-0 SEC) in singles with early wins on courts 1, 2 and 6. Needing wins on the remaining courts to take the game, all went three clashes through to the third set . With much back and forth play, the Bulldogs claimed the game with a victory on court 4. The coaches decided to play out the final games, and No. 100 Peter Rollins picked up another ranked win for the Aggies over No. 101 Teodor Giusca (6-4, 4-6, 6-4) at court 5. QUOTES FROM COACHERS Head coach Steve Denton on today’s game

“I thought we started well by playing really solid in the doubles. Georgia is a really good team and we didn’t extend games on a few courts. They played better on the big points today, which was the difference in the final game. game. We have another great opportunity on Saturday against Mississippi State, now it’s time to rest and be ready to compete again.” NEXT ONE The Aggies stay on the road and face No. 18 Mississippi State at the AJ Pitts Tennis Center on Saturday, March 11, with first serve at noon TEAM NOTES Court 1 leads the Aggies in singles with a .727 winning percentage.

Noah Schachter pace A&M with four ranked wins in doubles this season.

pace A&M with four ranked wins in doubles this season. Every Aggie participating in a doubles match this season has a singles win (11 players).

Schachter has two top-30 singles wins so far this season.

Raphael Perot has the team’s most singles wins in doubles matches with seven.

has the team’s most singles wins in doubles matches with seven. Noah Schachter / Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with double match eight double wins. MATCH STATISTICS Singles matches

No. 31 Shaft No. 2 Quinn (4-6, 2-6)

No. 66 Perot No. 15 Henning (1-6, 5-7)

Perego Bryde (6-3, 6-7(2), 4-6)

Marson No. 90 Croyder (4-6, 6-4, 4-6)

No. 100 Rollins Def. No. 101 Giusca (6-4, 4-6, 6-4)

Casper Perez Pena (2-6, 4-6) Doubles matches

No. 78 Schachter/Hilderbrand def. No. 11 Quinn/Bryde (6-2)

Taylor/Rollins Henning/Giusca (5-6) unfinished

Perot/Perego Def. Croyder/Johnston (7-5) FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by following @AggieMTEN. Read the full article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://12thman.com/news/2023/3/9/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-falls-in-road-battle-with-no-7-georgia.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos