Champs are eager to kickstart the new season





WTT Singapore Smash defending champion singles Fan Zhendong (left) and Chen Meng. (PHOTOS: Getty Images) SINGAPORE They have returned to their arena of triumph and are eager to kick off another long season of global tournaments through their WTT Singapore smash table tennis titles won last year. Nevertheless, while defending champions Fan Zhendong and Chen Meng, both singles champions, sounded confident to take on anyone when the main competition kicks off on Saturday (March 11) at the OCBC Arena, they are also wary of the improvement of the standards of their challengers with each passing year. "I feel like the competitive levels are getting closer and closer, but that spurs me on to prepare to be at my best – both physically and mentally – in every match," said Fan, the world number 1 in the men's singles that has dominated the tournament. men's field since his emergence as a 15-year-old prodigy in 2012. "Every win gives me confidence to continue in the busy season, so it's important to do well again in Singapore and have that momentum to continue through this year's many tournaments." Similarly, the 29-year-old defending champion in women's singles believes that the right mindset is crucial to maintaining her success in the sport. "You can't be complacent for a second because every opponent – no matter from Japan, South Korea, Europe or even my own Chinese teammates – has so many competitions to constantly hone their skills," said the world number 2. "That's why it feels comforting to be back in a place where I've won before. It gives me more comfort and confidence knowing how to achieve success here." On Thursday, the two Chinese paddlers took part in the singles competition draws, hours after flying to Singapore. Fan begins his title defense against Sweden's No. 22 Anton Kallberg in the round of 64, while Chen takes on Japan's No. 40 Miyu Nagasaki. As for the Singapore contingent, Clarence Chew takes on Kilian Ort from Germany, Izaac Quek takes on Sharath Kamal Achanta from India, Beh Kun Ting plays Can Akkuzu from France and Koen Pang takes on Nicholas Lum from Australia in their men's singles opening match. Story continues In the opening round of the women's singles, Zeng Jian will meet the French Yuan Jianan, Wong Xin Ru the Hungarian Georgina Pota, Goi Rui Xuan the Egyptian Dina Meshref and Zhou Jingyi the Japanese Miyuu Kihara. Ticket prices for the Main Draw WTT Singapore Smash start from $28.

