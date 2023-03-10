Johnson named a semifinalist for Naismith Player of the Year





MANHATTAN, Kan. Senior Keyontae Johnson was named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Award, as announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Friday (March 10). Seniorwas named one of 10 semifinalists for the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Award, as announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Friday (March 10). Johnson had entered as a semifinalist for the award, along with Purdue’s Zach EdeyIndianas Trayce Jackson DavisUCLAs Jaime Jacques Jr.Marquette Tyler KolekAlabama Brandon MillerHouston Marcus SasserGonzagas Drew Timmethat of Arizona Azuolas Tubelis and Kansas’ Jalen Wilson. The four finalists of the award will be announced on Tuesday 21 March. The Fan Vote to help narrow down the list to the winner opens on Tuesday, March 21 and closes on Tuesday, March 28. The fan vote will make up 5 percent of the total final vote. The 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for Men’s Player of the Year will be awarded on Sunday, April 2 during the Final Four. The honor was yet another for the senior, who was recently named one of 15 players on the national ballot for the John R. Wooden Award and a finalist for the Julius Erving Award, given annually to the best small forward in college basketball by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993. Earlier this week, Johnson was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team by both league coaches and AP. He’s the 13e Wildcat has been voted the league’s newcomer of the year since 1970 and the runner-up in the Big 12 era. Dennis Clemente in 2009. Johnson, a six-foot-tall, 230-pound forward from Norfolk, Va., currently averages 17.7 points on 51.9 percent (209-of-403) from the field, including 41.9 percent (44- of-105) from 3-point range and 72.5 percent (103-of-142) from the free throw line, to go with a team-best 7.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 34 minutes per game. He is one of only two players (Kansas’ Jalen Wilson) to finish in the top-5 of the Big 12 in scoring and rebounding in both overall and league play. No. 12/12 K-State (23-9, 11-7 Big 12) will learn its postseason destiny on Sunday afternoon, when the Wildcats are expected to receive an overall bid into the NCAA Tournament. How to track the ‘Cats: For full information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram And Facebook.

