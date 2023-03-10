Sports
Indonesian Football Officials Jailed Over Deadly Stadium Crash | News
A court in Indonesia has sentenced two match officials to prison after they were found guilty of negligence for falling in love at a football stadium that killed 135 people in one of the world’s worst sporting disasters.
The infatuation took place in October 2022 when a tense match in Malang, East Java, between bitter rivals Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya ended in chaos, with a field invasion and police firing tear gas. Amid the suffocating smoke, people rushed for the exits only to find some locked, resulting in a deadly crush.
A judge from the court in Surabaya, about 780 kilometers east of the capital Jakarta, found race organizer Abdul Haris guilty on Thursday of negligence that caused people to die.
I sentence the defendant to one and a half years in prison, said Chairman Abu Achmad Sidqi Amsya.
The court also found a stadium security official, Suko Sutrisno, guilty of negligence and sentenced him to one year in prison.
Prosecutors had sought a six-year prison sentence for both men.
The suspect had not foreseen the chaos because there has never been an emergency before. The suspect also did not properly understand his task as a security officer, according to the judge.
Both men have seven days to appeal the verdict.
The court will announce the verdicts of the three police officers who were also charged with crimes following the Kanjuruhan stadium disaster at a later date.
Match official Abdul Haris’ legal team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Al Jazeeras Jessica Washington, reporting from Jakarta, said the legal proceedings focused on the officials responsible for the fateful match.
What we heard from the prosecution is that the organizing committee, the game officials, well, they had a responsibility to make sure spectators were safe, the stadium gates were unlocked and the evacuation routes were clear, Washington said.
The response we heard from the defense was that while, yes, capacity may have been an issue, over 43,000 tickets have been sold for this match in previous matches, the same number of people had attended the matches at that stadium and there was no security incidents, she said.
The defense also pointed the finger at police, placing the blame largely on the police who fired the tear gas, Washington added.
Video footage from the night of the tragedy showed police not only firing tear gas at fans who had forced their way onto the pitch, but also at those still in the stands.
That resulted in people panicking and running to the gates, only to find that many of the gates were closed, locked and unable to escape the tear gas-filled stadium, Washington said.
Investigators from Indonesia’s human rights body also placed most of the blame on the police for the indiscriminate and excessive use of tear gas at night, she added.
That investigation found that police fired 45 tear gas grenades at crowds at the stadium, the media reported.
FIFA has banned the use of tear gas in stadiums.
Of the 135 people who died in the stadium that night, 38 were under the age of 17. The youngest was only three years old.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said shortly after the disaster that his government would demolish and rebuild the stadium and announced the cessation of all competitive football matches. The league games resumed last month, without fans in the stands.
A total of five people were tried following the stadium tragedy, including the three police officers.
Video shared on social media last month appeared to show Indonesian police officers trying to disrupt that process, as prosecutors arrived at the court on Feb. 14.
Indonesia’s Legal Aid Institute, in conjunction with several other civil society groups, said in a statement following the judicial incident that the behavior of the police officers clearly showed an abuse of power and was intended to disrupt the legal process.
Following the stadium disaster, Indonesian National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo fired Malang Police Chief Ferli Hidayat and relieved nine officers of their duties.
