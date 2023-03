Desert Doubles: Check out these cool combinations in Tennis Paradise

There must be something about the local Indian Wells that inspires the world’s top singles players to team up in imaginative pairings for the BNP Paribas Open. Perhaps it’s the towering mountains with snow on the horizon standing watch over lush pools of desert oases, or the gentle desert days balanced by cool nights with a quiet breeze as you sleep. Maybe it’s just the time of year? Whatever the reason, poetic or practical, nothing beats the double draws in Tennis Paradise. Men’s Double It’s an absolutely stacked men’s doubles draw this year at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens, maybe even one of the best ever? Alongside veteran doubles players Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury, Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic, and Wesley Koolhoff & Neal Skupski, here’s a list of some exciting combinations featuring some very recognizable names in the singles draw. Frances Tiafoe / Stan Wawrinka

These two know their way around a highlight reel. Tommy Paul/Taylor Fritz

Leading the next generation of American men’s tennis. Casper Ruud / Dominic Thiem

Two words: Topspin. available. Denis Shapovalov / Felix Auger-Aliassime

Friends and rivals since the junior years, Team #Shauger reunites. Holger Rune / Ben Shelton

The power of youth! Literal. Grigor Dimitrov / Hubert Hurkacz

Probably the two nicest guys on tour. Ladies Double It’s much more common for singles stars to hit the double lanes, look no further than Katerina Siniakova & Barbora Krejcikova or Coco Gauff & Jessica Pegula, but there’s still a great mix of fun pairings gracing the lanes this year. Can the more seasoned doubles teams of Desiree Krawczyk & Demi Shuurs, Nicole Melichar-Martinez & Ellen Perez, Gaby Dabrowski & Luisa Stefani and more hold them back? Leylah Fernandez / Taylor Townsend

A smiling North American left-wing alliance we can’t wait for. Petra Martic / Karolina Pliskova

Turning precision meets flat power. Paula Badosa / Elena Rybakina

There’s no better way to scout potential opponents in the third round than to play with them. Bianca Andreescu / Yulia Putintseva

Now this double coupling unpacks a (personality) blow! Expect lots of laughter. Daria Kasatkina / Martina Trevisan

Clay court queens (and last year’s Roland-Garros semi-finalists)… unite!

