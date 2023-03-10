Norman Youth Soccer Association, Moore parks to offer teqball | National news

March 9 A new sport that combines elements of soccer and table tennis expands its reach to Cleveland County.

Developed in Hungary in 2012, Teqball is a sport played on a curved table that uses dribbling and other technical skills developed in soccer to return the ball to an opponent.

Teqball, like soccer, requires players not to use their hands when touching the ball, according to the sport’s official website.

Norman and Moore are among the communities that begin the teqball act with the help of Teqball USA.

The Norman Youth Soccer Association received two tables in November from the organization, which promotes the sport.

Youth Football Association complex coordinator Steve Gillis said the tables are mounted on wheels and they hope to have them ready by the start of spring league the weekend of March 25.

“Our intention is to get them there and just let them be there and if someone wants to use them, they’re there,” Gillis told The Transcript.

The Moore City Council voted unanimously this week to donate four TeqOne tables from Teqball USA. The tables will be placed and maintained in Buck Thomas Park, Central Park and Fairmoore Park to develop the sport in the city.

Sue Wood, director of parks and recreation for the city of Moore, said the donation is an additional activity that helps participants increase their skills in the sport of football.

Tanner McGuire, Moore’s parks and recreation facilities manager, said Teqball USA reached out to the city in September to discuss their initiative to grow the sport by donating tables to parks across the country.

After seeing the sport in action at a recreation conference last year, McGuire said the city was open to the idea of ​​installing tables in parks in Moore.

The city of Moore has 13 parks. McGuire said Buck Thomas was selected because the Football Association plays there. Central Park was chosen because it is home to Moore’s recreation center, The Station. Fairmoore is centrally located, and McGuire said teqball tables are a good fit for the fitness track.

“We’re always trying to add new and different things to encourage different people to exercise, and many of our locations are pretty close, if not extremely close, to schools,” he said. “(Teqball) is appealing to school-age kids, and when they walk by, they’ll say ‘what’s that,’ and then find out what it is and try to play it.”

McGuire said the timeline for the tables to arrive at the Moore parks is between a few weeks and three months.

McGuire said he’s interested in seeing how kids respond to the sport as it’s still fairly new.

“Honestly, we’re all trying to learn more about it,” McGuire said.

Ajay Nwosu, CEO of Teqball USA, said the sport has really taken off since it arrived in the US in 2019.

Nwosu said he would like to see teqball become an Olympic sport in 2028.

He said teqball was featured on ESPN and that the company has formed partnerships with Major League Soccer NEXT and LifeTime Fitness.

“That helped us all,” Nwosu said. “We’re hosting events in places like Santa Monica, Venice Beach and a few other places in California, and we’re hosting an event in Miami this coming weekend.

“We have tables in all 50 states from 500 universities and it is very likely that we will find a table near you.”

For more information on the sport, visit www.teqball.com.

Jeff Elkins covers business, living and community stories for The Transcript. Reach him at [email protected] or at @JeffElkins12 on Twitter.

